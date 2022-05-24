ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Chong To Reprise His Leo Role On Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
Tommy Chong will be back as Leo in Netflix ’s upcoming That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show .

Chong revealed he will reprise the role during an interview on The Dark Mark Show. “They gave me a call and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s*** to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for…I’m back as Leo,” Chong said. You see see a clip of his interview at the bottom of the story.

Chong also tweeted the news, which Netflix has confirmed.

Chong joins several original That ’70s Show cast members who are on board for the follow-up series including Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise their starring roles as Red and Kitty Forman. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama also will be back in guest roles, along with new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

The multi-cam That ’90s Show was created by That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.

TV SERIES
