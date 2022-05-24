ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Sorry Texas, Your Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in America Is Gone

By Krystal Montez
 5 days ago
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and...

Former SPD Detective Hired as Grambling Chief

Retired Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery has been hired as police chief at Grambling State University. Demery will lead the university’s police department to ensure the college campus is a safe and secure place to get a higher education. He will also work closely with university leaders including President Richard Gallot, Jr.
GRAMBLING, LA
Watch Out: Louisiana Moms Could Be #1 Target for Formula Scammers

The baby formula shortage is out of control. In case you didn't know, a huge voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers has made if very difficult (if not impossible) for parents to find the absolutely necessary powdered mix to feed their babies. Because of the desperation that is no doubt building in households across the state and the nation, Louisiana officials say that you need to be on the lookout for scammers who want to take advantage of a frustrated mother or father.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Found In Shreveport

Earlier this week Erin reported about a huge recall by the JM Smucker Company, the makers of Jif peanut butter. My first reaction was "probably not here". When I looked up information about the recall, there was a map showing states involved, and Louisiana wasn't even on the map. We had just purchased one of those large two-packs of Jif from Sam's locally. But after the report of a salmonella outbreak related to Jif, even my wife 'encouraged' me to check our lot numbers. I found out our jars did fall under the recalled batch. The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled peanut butter has the codes 1274425 – 2140425. You will find the lot codes next to the “best-if-used-by” date.
SHREVEPORT, LA
States With The Most WWII Veterans Still Living

The Greatest Generation... we've all heard that phrase referring to the generation of our grandparents, or maybe our great-grandparents. The generation that went through The Depression... the generation that served and saved the world, literally, during WWII. As we approach Memorial Day looking forward to a long weekend grilling, boating and shopping, I would encourage you to please take a moment... be conscious of how we are able to enjoy the freedoms and priviledges we take for granted every day. There is a line in the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers while interviewing the actual veterans of Easy Company, where one veteran talked about how two men from his small town committed suicide because they were declared 4F and COULDN'T sign up and go fight for their country.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only in Louisiana: 2 Men Arrested for Bizarre List of Crimes

Add another one to the "Only in Louisiana" bucket. Only in Louisiana could two guys get arrested for illegally moving a house on public road and then just abandoning it. Yes, it happened! It was this past Sunday morning, May 22, around 3:30 am when Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on Berard Road in Loreauville, Louisiana, regarding the illegal transport of a house.
LOREAUVILLE, LA
Wake Up With the Help of a Bold New Coffee Shop in Longview

Longview, Texas is buzzing with excitement after a new coffee shop opened up in the far side of town. Remember When Seven Brew Opened Up and Caused a Commotion?. I think we all were shocked when we saw that Starbucks had some competition after Seven Brew opened up. Now there is a new place throwing its hat in the Longview java ring. I had several friends make it to the new coffee shop on Tuesday and they all claim it's their new favorite spot. The coffee was described as "bold".
Shreveport Historic Group Could Take Over State Building

State Office Building in Shreveport could be transferred to a redevelopment authority. As part of the plan to relocate state government offices to downtown Shreveport, the state is planning to transfer the historic Mary Allen State Office building to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority (SIRA). This measure is expected to be voted on this week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Restaurant and Bar Burns to the Ground

Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
