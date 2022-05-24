ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

V Rising hits 1 million players after just a week

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

V Rising has hit one million players exactly one week after its Steam launch.

The game's official Twitter account confirmed the milestone earlier today. "1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber," the announcement reads. "Thank you all for being part of this achievement!"

V Rising quickly rocketed to the top of Steam's best-seller list and went on to sell 500,000 copies in just three days . That pace has barely changed, with developer Stunlock Studios, previously best known for Battlerite, selling another 500,000 copies in the four days since.

V Rising's explosive launch has slowed slightly in the past few days, but only in the way that a rocket might technically slow down as it punches through layers of our atmosphere. According to Steam Charts , its 24-hour player peak is 135,042, putting it firmly in the storefront's most-played games and only slightly behind its all-time peak of 150,645.

At the time of writing, V Rising is sitting at 124,572 concurrent players, putting it at Steam's number seven right behind Destiny 2, which is currently celebrating the launch of the Season of the Haunted and the release of Solar 3.0 – both big draws for what's already one of Steam's biggest games.

V Rising's runaway success caught Stunlock Studios somewhat off-guard, and the devs are still working to take control of the suddenly massive game in some ways. The studio is currently working to develop better in-game tools for censoring and moderating in order to "fight harassment and discrimination," for example.

V Rising map | V Rising Whetstones | V Rising Iron | V Rising Stone Bricks | V Rising leather | V Rising Paper | V Rising Blood Essence | V Rising Scourgestone | V Rising offline mode | V Rising best weapons | V Rising Fish

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Devs#Hits 1#Video Game#Stunlock Studios#Steam Charts
GamesRadar

Best Kindle 2022: Which Amazon ereader should you buy?

Wondering what the best Kindle for you is? Here's everything you need to know about them and the best Kindle deals. There are only a few features separating Amazon's ereader lineup, so finding the best Kindle for you isn't quite as easy as it appears. After all, there's only three main models on the shelves; the budget Kindle, the mid-range Kindle Paperwhite, and the premium Kindle Oasis. However, finding the right Kindle will come down to your reading habits and the type of content you're most likely to consume.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
GamesRadar

The best headphones 2022: the finest audio options compared

We're rounding up all the best headphones you can buy in 2022 with a mix of styles and brands to choose from. The best headphones are always evolving with new active noise cancellation technology, personalized EQ settings, enhanced mic quality, and new innovations in smart features. That means big name brands like Sony, Bose, Apple and even Razer are at the top of their game right now - perfect if you need that musical quality that even the best gaming headsets can't provide.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

9 BioShock 2 tips to know before descending into Rapture

These Bioshock 2 tips will help you get to grips fast with a game that is definitely a Bioshock sequel, but one with its own ideas. From new Big Daddies and Little Sisters, to expanded plasmid effects and more. There's a lot to learn and while you can probably figure it all out yourself eventually, some pointers to speed up the whole process aren't going to spoil your day. Coming up we're going to cover the basics and give you a head start in Rapture - so have a read of our BioShock 2 tips and give yourself a big advantage over the other Daddies.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Free PS4 games: The best to play this side of payday

When it comes to best free PS4 games, it's worth noting that some do have in-game microtransactions, but their point of entry will let you jump straight in free of charge. PlayStation's digital storefront has plenty of free offerings to try out and get stuck into, and if you're not sure where to start, this list is here to help. If you've gotten your hands on a PS5, you'll also be happy to know that many of these free PS4 games are also available to play on the latest console. And if you're looking for more recommendations, be sure to check out our pick of the best free PS Plus games. Read on below for our roundup of the best free PS4 games you can play right now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy