ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Fresh Air’ Host Terry Gross Receives Peabody Institutional Award, Presented By Stephen Colbert

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Terry Gross , the host of NPR’s longrunning radio series Fresh Air , has won the Peabody’s Institutional Award, an honor presented by Stephen Colbert .

Described by Colbert as “part conversationalist, part therapist and part oral historian” (watch the video above), Gross, along with the Fresh Air team, were presented the award that recognizes institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for “their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.”

Fresh Air , which originated from WHYY in Philadelphia and broadcasts daily through NPR, is specifically being recognized for its “rich conversation for over 35 years, becoming the indispensable place for listeners to engage with many of the most beloved artists who have shaped society over the last century.”

“Gross possesses what musicians often call ‘big ears’  – a habit of being deeply immersed in the play of the conversation at hand through acute listening,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Her mastery of dialogue is seen in questions that unearth the rudiments and alchemy of artistry. Fresh Air is just that as an interview show. The mission is the soul of art, not the spectacle of celebrity.”

Gross began hosting Fresh Air in 1975 and has since conducted over 13,000 interviews with a wide array of celebrities, artists, politicians, showrunners, musicians, and writers. Gross began her radio career in 1973 at public radio station WBFO in Buffalo, New York, and two years late joined the staff of WHYY-FM in Philadelphia as producer and host of Fresh Air , then a local, daily interview and music program. In 1985, WHYY-FM launched a weekly half-hour edition of Fresh Air with Terry Gross, which was distributed nationally by NPR. Since 1987, a daily, one-hour national edition of Fresh Air has been produced by WHYY-FM. The series previously won a 1993 Peabody Award .

Recent winners of the Institutional Award include ARRAY, The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, Sesame Street, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart , Kartemquin Films, Frontline , and ITVS.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Late Night Hosts Struggle To Make Sense Of Texas School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Tonight, Jimmy Kimmel taped a special segment alone onstage before the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience was seated. In it, he struggled to address yesterday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults. “Here we are again – on another day of mourning in this country,” Kimmel, whose youngest son is five, said and then paused to gather himself before continuing, “where once again, we grieve – for the babies – the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed. “While...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Seth Rogen, More: “A Sweet, Playful And Passionate Collaborator”

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…Tributes to actor Ray Liotta have begun flooding in following the stunning revelation in Deadline of his death today at age 67, with colleagues remembering him not only for his artistic gifts, but also for his character, and a demeanor at odds with that of his most iconic characters. “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” wrote Lorraine Bracco, who starred with Liotta in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas....
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Person
Jon Stewart
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Kate Moss Counters Rumor That Actor Pushed Her Down Stairs, Says He Actually Came To Her Aid

Click here to read the full article. Kate Moss gave very brief testimony at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, denying that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. Instead, Moss said that Depp came to her aid. She said that they had been staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and, during a rainstorm, “As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I was in pain.” She said that Depp came to her aid and carried her back to the room and got...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By James Mangold, Jeffrey Wright, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cary Elwes & More: “A Sweet, Playful And Passionate Collaborator”

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…Tributes to beloved actor Ray Liotta have begun flooding in following the stunning announcement of his death today at age 67—remembering him not only for his artistic gifts, but also for his character, and a demeanor at odds with that of his most iconic characters. “Shocking and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing,” wrote Ford v. Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold. “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.” “Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Award#Fresh Air#Npr#Institutional Award#Whyy
Deadline

Ray Liotta Dies: ‘Goodfellas’ Star & ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas after co-starring in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 67. Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available. Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage...
NFL
Deadline

Jennifer Lopez Remembers Her ‘Shades Of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta: “I Felt Lucky To Have Him There”

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is remembering her Shades of Blue “partner in crime” Ray Liotta, who died today at the age of 67. Lopez and Liotta starred on the police drama series, which aired on NBC from 2016-2018. Lopez played Detective Harlee Santos and Liotta portrayed her colleague Lt. Matt Wozniak. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who...
NFL
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Star Shamier Anderson Joins Action Pic ‘Tin Soldier’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson (John Wick 4) has joined the cast of Brad Furman’s Tin Soldier which is currently shooting in Greece. The casting marks a reunion for Shamier and Furman after the former starred in City Of Lies. As we revealed last week, starring are Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Oscar winner Robert De Niro(Joker), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious) and John Leguizamo (John Wick). Filming is underway in Greece. Tin Soldier tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Finale Tops Wednesday Ratings, Bests Slightly Down ‘Survivor’ Ender

Click here to read the full article. NBC, fresh off its impressive This Is Us‘ series finale, dominated primetime ratings again with the season ender of Chicago Fire. Bidding farewell the current seasons of its OneChicago titles, NBC knocked CBS’ Survivor off its throne. Heating up Wednesday at 9 p.m., Chicago Fire came to a close as the highest-rated and most-watched title of the evening. Fire’s Season 10 ender delivered a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.81 million viewers.Rising from the previous week, Chicago Fire matched its September premiere (0.8, 7.03M) in the demo and fell just slightly in viewers. Kicking...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Strikes First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max is getting into business with Omar Sy. The star of Netflix’s Lupin has struck a first look television deal with the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer. He will develop international series with the digital platform including shows out of France. It comes after Sy, who operates his own Paris and LA-based production company Korokoro, struck a multi-year film deal with Netflix last year. Sy broke out with his performance in French film The Intouchables, which was remade in the U.S. as The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, before becoming a global success with French...
NFL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Set To Work Out For Raiders One Month After Team’s Owner Said, “I Would Welcome Him With Open Arms”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Colin Kaepernick, who has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016, will work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Yahoo Sports also confirmed the news with what it said were two sources close to the quarterback. Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN. More on NFL Live now. pic.twitter.com/zAuWybhILx — Adam Schefter...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial will hear closing arguments today, with each side having two hours to make its case before deliberations begin. Both Depp and Heard have previously testified in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit. The trial is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, and runs Monday through Friday, starting at 9 AM ET.. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted closing arguments to take place on May...
NFL
Deadline

Charles Finch: The “Old-Fashioned” Movie Impresario Returns To Producing – And Insists Roasting On Oscars And BAFTAs Must Stop

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Charles Finch (Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love) is as English as they come, but Hollywood runs through his veins. Having written movies, produced a few, directed three; managed movie stars and built brands, and published high-end cultural magazines, he decided “smack in the middle of Covid, in my late fifties,” that he wanted to go back to making movies. He has set up a small film company that he calls STANDALONE. Finch has a relationship with Columbia Pictures and he’ll formally announce a development deal with that studio next month. The entrepreneur...
NFL
Deadline

‘This Is Us’: How NBC Drama Wrapped Pearsons’ Story In Moving Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. Six years ago today, the trailer for then-new NBC drama series This Is Us was blowing up, breaking records with about 80 million views in 12 days. It was a precursor to the show’s phenomenal six-season run which ended tonight with the series finale, titled “Us.” The closer was set in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode, “The Train,” as the Pearsons gathered for Rebecca’s funeral. Teasing “Us” last week, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman described it as capturing “a day in the life, which is so much of what the show...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Names Bryan Goluboff Showrunner For Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Goluboff, who has served as co-executive producer on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, is moving to spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming third season. Goluboff replaces Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February. Having joined the series as co-executive producer in November, O’Brien was asked to step into the leadership role and finish the season after the exit of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken. O’Brien will continue on Organized Crime as writer/executive producer for Season 3. Two of NBC’s three Law & Order series...
NFL
Deadline

Red Carpet Interviews At Premiere Of Seth MacFarlane Series ‘The Orville’ Canceled After TX School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: The press line at tonight’s season 3 premiere event for Hulu’s series The Orville: New Horizons has been canceled in light of yesterday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 children and two adults. It’s the latest showbiz event that’s been scaled down as angry, sad and questioning sentiments are being broadly expressed across the political spectrum in the U.S. Texas School Shooting: Deadline’s Coverage The following message was sent to media by Hulu & The Orville Team earlier today: In light of the tragic events in Texas yesterday, there will no longer...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Near-Death Illness: “Covid Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing”

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is opening up about his serious bout with Covid, saying he came “pretty close to dying” and noting that “Covid made my cancer look like nothing.” In an interview with People magazine, Bridges describes struggling for breath and being in pain during the illness, saying, “I couldn’t even roll over in bed without calling the nurse to help me with the oxygen.” The 72-year-old Bridges contracted Covid in January of last year shortly after beginning chemotherapy for lymphoma. His cancer is now in remission. At the time of his health crisis, Bridges was in...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

85K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy