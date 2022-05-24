ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Rubikon' Trailer Unveils a Thrilling Sci-Fi Movie with the Ultimate Ethical Question

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming sci-fi movie Rubikon has a pretty grim perspective for Earth and all of its inhabitants. Set in 2056, the story follows the growth of a toxic cloud of pollution that swallows the planet and kills the vast majority of us. With such a destructive scenario playing out right before...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 of the Best Films Under Netflix's Classic Section

When you're not in the mood for a Marvel blockbuster or Netflix original, there's one section you can turn to for a slice of classic pie. While there are fan favorites like Taxi Driver, Top Gun, and Forrest Gump easy to come by across the streaming universe, some 20th Century films are not as readily accessible. These films truly embody the best of cinema, rightfully deserving the "classic" label. Pulling from almost all genres, these films cover from upbeat musicals to terrifying horror films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Come Face to Face With the Giganotosaurus at a New Interactive Billboard in London

Jurassic World Dominion has launched an interactive billboard in London that allows fans to be chased by a bloodthirsty pre-historic beast. As revealed by Fandom on Twitter, the billboard features a Giganotosaurus, one of the many predatory species that’ll hunt Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his team of dino lovers in the highly-anticipated threequel.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Blagden
Collider

11 Creepiest 'Love, Death, & Robots' Episodes

Netflix's live action/animated anthology series Love, Death, & Robots returns with another volume of original stories. The third volume adds nine more short films to the ever-growing collection of visionary tales and continues the series’ efforts to create visually stunning and surprisingly deep stories. Love, Death, & Robots always manages to subvert expectations with its genre-bending that ranges from laugh-out-loud comedy to nail-biting thrills. The most memorable stories though are the ones that seem normal at first, but then evolve into some truly horrifying.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#Space Station#Sci Fi Movie
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

‘Mind-Blowing’ Lost City With a Cosmic Link Discovered in the Amazon

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The ruins of a vast ancient civilization that has remained hidden under the densely forested landscape of the Bolivian Amazon for centuries has now been mapped out in unprecedented detail by lasers shot from a helicopter, reports a new study.
SCIENCE
Cinema Blend

What The Alien Message At The End Of Disney World’s New Guardians Of The Galaxy Rollercoaster Cosmic Rewind Says

There’s a new rollercoaster coming to Disney World’s Epcot park, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling adventure ride starring OG Marvel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and more, and even adding Terry Crews. The first reactions to the Cosmic Rewind ride are already in, and plenty of people have gotten the chance to check out the brand new storyline featuring Epcotians and Xandarians going on an epic adventure to save the universe with their Marvel heroes. There are plenty of surprises to be found within Cosmic Rewind, not least of which is a mirror and a sign at the very end of the ride that can actually be translated. I figured out the key, and if you want to know what it reads, I have you covered.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Black Canary: Jurnee Smollett Teases Return to DC Role

The DC Films world feels like it's often in a state of flux, with projects surrounding new and familiar characters being brought to fruition. Among them is a Black Canary solo movie, which would see Jurnee Smollett reprise her role as Dinah Lance / Black Canary from 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the film was originally announced as an HBO Max exclusive, recent updates regarding DC's plans following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger have made fans wonder what the project's future holds — but a new update seems pretty promising. A recent profile from The New York Times, in anticipation of Smollett's role in Netflix's Spiderheard, outlined the actress' upcoming projects — and revealed that "she's also preparing to reprise her role as Black Canary."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

See Lightning Strike Spaceship Earth And Epcot Turn Into A Water Park In Wild Walt Disney World Storm Footage

Walt Disney World is supposed to be the most magical place on earth. For millions every year Disney World becomes a place to escape reality into worlds like Star Wars, but sometimes reality has other ideas. A massive storm hit the theme park resort over the weekend that ended up flooding parts of Epcot and even caused an apparent lightning strike on Spaceship Earth.
FLORIDA STATE
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
dailyphew.com

Why Do Animals Like Capybaras So Much?

Why do other animals like capybaras so much? This was the question posted on Tumblr, so Bored Panda decided to do a little research on these adorable animals. The photo evidence of the capybara’s friendliness and the animal friendships they can form was more than convincing. Each and every one of domestic and wild animals seems to like hanging out with this friendly creature that looks like a rat-pig hybrid. Even the crocodiles!
ANIMALS
dailygalaxy.com

Andromeda’s Orbiting Dwarf Galaxies – “Point to Something Profound”

A string of 13 dwarf galaxies in orbit around the massive galaxy Andromeda –remnants of the population of primordial structures that coalesced to form giant galaxies like the Milky Way–are spread across a flat plane more than one million light years wide and only 30,000 light years thick –a distance so vast that they have yet to complete a single orbit. The 2016 discovery suggests that conventional ideas regarding the formation of galaxies are missing something fundamental.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy