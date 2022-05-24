ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Report: At Least Two Children Killed, Several Others Injured In Texas Shooting

By J. Bachelor
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssk7M_0fp2DmJh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H268Z_0fp2DmJh00

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Another day, another tragic story to report. While the nation is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, news of another causality scenario has made its way around the web.

This time in Uvalde, Texas, a town approximately 85 miles outside of San Antonio. According to reports , multiple people are dead, including children, after an “active shooter” incident occurred at Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and The Texas Department of Public Safety and told members of the press that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

It was unclear when the suspect was taken into custody.

From ABC:

13 students were being treated in the hospital’s emergency department in the wake of the incident, the hospital said. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
People

Texas Hospitals Seek Blood Donations After School Shooting Kills 21, Including 19 Children

Residents of Southern Texas are rallying together to collect emergency blood donations following Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults. Authorities have not yet specified how many more were injured, though University Health San Antonio tweeted that it has two patients, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, who are in critical condition.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC News

Suspected Texas school shooter deceased, acted alone

At least 14 children and one teacher are dead after an active shooting incident at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Officials confirmed that the suspected shooter is deceased. Pete Arredondo, chief of police at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District called the shooting a “mass casualty incident.” May 24, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
thesource.com

14 Students Killed During Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed fourteen students and one teacher have been shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. According to ABC NEWS, the suspect, an 18-year-old student of Uvalde High School, is dead. “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Afp Contributor Getty#Robb Elementary School#Abc
klkntv.com

15 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: 14 students and a teacher are confirmed dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott says. He also confirmed that the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, has died. Ramos was reportedly a student at Uvalde High School. The suspect also allegedly...
CBS LA

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
Laramie Live

[UPDATED] 15 Killed In Texas School Shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Woodlands Online& LLC

Statement from Crime Stoppers of Houston Regarding the School Shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers of Houston is heartbroken to learn of the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The loss of students who did nothing more than show up for school during a season where end-of-year festivities are gearing up, is too much to fathom. Innocent elementary school students should never have to hear the sounds of gun violence, screaming, cries and terror - especially while at school.
HOUSTON, TX
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
KSNT News

Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

UVALDE, Tex. (KSNW) — At least 19 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, near San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun […]
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy