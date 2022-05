NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s just about that time of year again when seniors in high schools across the nation gear up for the ‘real world’ and graduate. Neenah High School’s 2022 graduating class was honored on Wednesday with a procession around the school. Students gathered in their vehicles in the parking lot and made a loop around the school.

