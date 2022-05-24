ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents who are nurses at Pomona hospital recall saving son from near drowning

By Courtney Friel
 3 days ago

Parents who both work as nurses at Pomona Valley Hospital on Tuesday shared the harrowing story of how they rescued their 18-month-old son from a near drowning earlier this year.

The couple decided to talk about what happened to them to bring awareness to water safety as summer approaches.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

