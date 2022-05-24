Parents who are nurses at Pomona hospital recall saving son from near drowning

Parents who both work as nurses at Pomona Valley Hospital on Tuesday shared the harrowing story of how they rescued their 18-month-old son from a near drowning earlier this year.

The couple decided to talk about what happened to them to bring awareness to water safety as summer approaches.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 24, 2022.

