Sarasota, FL

The Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50

sarasotamagazine.com
 3 days ago

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all love our dads, but sometimes, we're on a budget. That's where our under-$50 gift...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

sarasotamagazine.com

Stay Cool With These Delicious Frozen Treats

It's been sweltering for weeks already, but summer doesn't even officially start until this Saturday, June 20. As temperatures rise even higher in the weeks and months to come, you will surely be looking for ways to cool off. Here are eight delicious frozen treats that will have you chillaxing all summer long.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

DutchCrafters Has a New Sarasota Showroom

At the newly remodeled DutchCrafters showroom in Sarasota, you can get a jelly cabinet and a pie safe—quality crafted by Amish hands—but you’ll also find outdoor furniture made of recycled plastic and hip, midcentury modern-inspired pieces that translate to today’s trends. "We hold that tension regularly,...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Circus Collector Howard Tibbals' Former Condo Is on the Market

Howard and Janice Tibbals’ 2015 condo renovation was as lively and daring as you’d expect from the man who built the 44,000-piece Howard Bros. model circus and funded the Circus Museum Tibbals Learning Center where it resides at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. “Ornate” is a word that comes to mind. “Lavish” is another. It had hand-painted gold leaf ceilings and a leopard-patterned rug strewn with roses. In short, a flow of patterns, colors and textures which John Ringling would have approved. We certainly did, and wrote about it here—you can see pics, too!
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden CafÃ©. [The Dish] Bust Your Belly with Gary’s Burger at the Rusty Bucket. Happy 20th...
SARASOTA, FL
yovenice.com

Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration

Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more!. A free memorial day celebration is coming to Venice Beach Monday with a bodybuilding competition, flyover and more!. Venice Beach Recreation Center is excited to host a free Memorial Day Celebration on Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 1800 Ocean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $2.07 million

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marco Madrid, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Kelly Wenzel and Albert Anthony Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.07 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Florida

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Lauren Titus gives an overview of new restaurants in Florida. Atria Bread + Coffee | Bradenton. When they couldn’t find locally owned dining options where they lived in...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
floridaweekly.com

Crossroads Hope Academy expands, asks for help

The board of directors for Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit group foster home for teenage boys, has announced the purchase of the former Compass Center at 2208 Castillo Ave., Punta Gorda. The 13,000-squarefoot residential facility stands on 5 acres, which will allow the organization to double its capacity within the following year.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Longboat Observer

Bay Island Shores home sells for $4.9 million

A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Diane Kadue, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Shawn Kelley and Kerry Kelley, trustees, of Washington, New Hampshire, for $4.9 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,775,000 in 2019.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

These Sarasota Seniors Are Fighting Ageism in Competitive Sports

Hear us out: competitive sports can sometimes be wasted on the young. You ever hear about three-year-olds taking soccer lessons, helicopter parents ensuring their elementary schooler gets to the top, and the collegiate star athletes yearning for a professional career. But what about those who've dedicated entire lives to a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends of a 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, who’s sharing her heartbreak. A day at the beach suddenly...
SARASOTA, FL

