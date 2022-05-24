The Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all love our dads, but sometimes, we're on a budget. That's where our under-$50 gift...
It's been sweltering for weeks already, but summer doesn't even officially start until this Saturday, June 20. As temperatures rise even higher in the weeks and months to come, you will surely be looking for ways to cool off. Here are eight delicious frozen treats that will have you chillaxing all summer long.
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
At the newly remodeled DutchCrafters showroom in Sarasota, you can get a jelly cabinet and a pie safe—quality crafted by Amish hands—but you’ll also find outdoor furniture made of recycled plastic and hip, midcentury modern-inspired pieces that translate to today’s trends. "We hold that tension regularly,...
Company has continued to expand its county holdings in recent years. Benderson Development has purchased the Crossings at Siesta Key —formerly known as Westfield Siesta Key and, before that, as Southgate Mall — for $25.1 million, Sarasota County Clerk of Court records show. Benderson, which is based in...
Howard and Janice Tibbals’ 2015 condo renovation was as lively and daring as you’d expect from the man who built the 44,000-piece Howard Bros. model circus and funded the Circus Museum Tibbals Learning Center where it resides at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. “Ornate” is a word that comes to mind. “Lavish” is another. It had hand-painted gold leaf ceilings and a leopard-patterned rug strewn with roses. In short, a flow of patterns, colors and textures which John Ringling would have approved. We certainly did, and wrote about it here—you can see pics, too!
Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more!. A free memorial day celebration is coming to Venice Beach Monday with a bodybuilding competition, flyover and more!. Venice Beach Recreation Center is excited to host a free Memorial Day Celebration on Monday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 1800 Ocean...
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marco Madrid, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Kelly Wenzel and Albert Anthony Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.07 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.
In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Lauren Titus gives an overview of new restaurants in Florida. Atria Bread + Coffee | Bradenton. When they couldn’t find locally owned dining options where they lived in...
When you think of fine dining, fresh seafood, and a stellar selection of wines and cocktails, perhaps a restaurant in a shopping strip on Tampa Road isn’t your top choice, but trust me when I say, Mystic Fish is the hidden gem you’ve been searching for!. Celebrating 21...
8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
The board of directors for Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit group foster home for teenage boys, has announced the purchase of the former Compass Center at 2208 Castillo Ave., Punta Gorda. The 13,000-squarefoot residential facility stands on 5 acres, which will allow the organization to double its capacity within the following year.
A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Diane Kadue, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Shawn Kelley and Kerry Kelley, trustees, of Washington, New Hampshire, for $4.9 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,775,000 in 2019.
Hear us out: competitive sports can sometimes be wasted on the young. You ever hear about three-year-olds taking soccer lessons, helicopter parents ensuring their elementary schooler gets to the top, and the collegiate star athletes yearning for a professional career. But what about those who've dedicated entire lives to a...
As Jeff Doward grew his portfolio of restaurants after moving to Bradenton, he hoped to include a taste of his old home of Massachusetts. Doward, the regional director for RAVentures Hospitality Group, found an answer in a familiar staple from his childhood on the outskirts of Boston. It was Kelly's...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends of a 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, who’s sharing her heartbreak. A day at the beach suddenly...
