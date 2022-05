BRUCETON MILLS — The new vending machine in the Bruceton School cafeteria feeds students’ minds. “We ordered this back in October, and it finally just came in and we got it installed,” Bruceton School Principal Jonas Knotts said Tuesday. “We thought it was a unique idea. Our library here is staffed with volunteers, and with COVID the last two years, that took all the volunteers out of the school, which essentially shut the library down.”

