The new model’s predictions should help researchers improve ocean climate simulations and hone the design of offshore structures. Waves break once they swell to a critical height, before cresting and crashing into a shower of droplets and bubbles. These waves can be as big as a surfer’s point break and as small as a gentle ripple rolling to shore. For decades, the dynamics of how and when a wave breaks have been too complex for scientists to predict.

SCIENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO