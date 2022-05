In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers used their No. 8 overall pick to select Horn out of South Carolina. The expectation was that they would slot Horn as an immediate starter at nickel alongside free agent addition cornerback A.J. Bouye and starter Donte Jackson. Horn showed promise early, recording his first career interception in the second game of the season against division rival Jameis Winston and the Saints.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 42 MINUTES AGO