Letter to the editor: Ayub has earned a second term

The contested election for sheriff has put me in a difficult position. I consider both candidates friends. I have nothing negative to say about either because they are both good men and good cops.

While the candidates have very similar policy platforms these differences stand out:

Sheriff Bill Ayub provided strong leadership during a turbulent three years that included the Borderline shooting and the loss of Sergeant Ron Helus, the fires that devastated areas of the county, COVID and the trend to defund or disrespect the police that led to violence and rioting in many communities.

Under Sheriff Ayub’s leadership Ventura County ranked as the safest of California’s five largest counties for each year of his term.

By any measure the Sheriff’s Department has been extremely successful in keeping our community safe while providing excellent service and avoiding any scandals.

The majority of Ayub’s challenger’s funding and many of his endorsements come from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and other Associations (unions). The Association portrays Fryhoff as the deputies’ choice, when the decision to endorse was made by its board members, not a vote or poll of its membership.

A sheriff needs to be independent. During my term I had to deny an association request for me to support a retirement system that would provide early retirement at the age of 50 with 75% of their salary. That plan was not good for the residents or for the department and I had to oppose it. A sheriff whose campaign was largely paid for by the union would have a difficult time resisting a union demand that was not in the public interest.

Sheriff Ayub has earned a second term. A change of leadership, without a compelling reason, would be disruptive to the Sheriff’s department.

Bob Brooks, Sheriff of Ventura County (1998-2011)

