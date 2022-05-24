ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield Rotary Club to hold Super Duper Duck Splash

By By Junious Smith III
 3 days ago
The Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce has posed an inflatable duck display outside of the building to promote the Super Duper Duck Splash on July 23.

WAKE FOREST — A fundraiser for a great cause could put a few extra bucks in someone’s pocket this summer.
The Wakefield Rotary Club will hold its fourth annual Super Duper Duck Splash on Saturday, July 23 at the WRAL Soccer Park in Raleigh. The organization hopes to have 5,000 rubber ducks “adopted” for the event.
Interested parties can purchase a duck, which will be entered into a race. The ducks are placed onto a Slip N’ Slide, with the first three to cross a threshold netting their owners three cash prizes.
First place receives $1,500, second place gets $1,000 and third place will pick up $500. Patrons do not have to be present at the event to win, as long as a duck was purchased.
The cost of a duck is $5, but one can get six for $25. Ducks can be adopted at www.duckrace.com, and as of Tuesday afternoon, 397 have been so far.
All proceeds will be donated to four organizations: Note in the Pocket, Wake Forest Boys and Girls Club, Kerr Family YMCA and the North Carolina FC Youth.
Josh Ludwig, a Rotary member and event volunteer, said even more ducks have been adopted.
“We’ve also had 283 ducks adopted in cash, mainly from Meet in the Street,” Ludwig said. “We’ll get those online soon as we continue toward the goal of 5,000.”
On the website, patrons are asked to provide an email address and phone number for contact in case of a victory. Each duck will have a 14-digit tag number, randomly assigned by a computer and will not be given out until after the race to ensure fairness.
If fewer than 5,000 ducks are adopted heading into the day of the race, patrons can purchase them within an hour of the event, which begins at 12:30 p.m.
The Wakefield Rotary Facebook page will stream the event live at www.facebook.com/wakefieldrotary.
For additional questions, email NCDuckSplash@gmail.com.

