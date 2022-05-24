Terry Savary appointed town clerk

Town Clerk Terry Savary poses for a picture in her office.

WAKE FOREST — The town officially has a town clerk. The Wake Forest Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Terry Savary to the position on May 17.

After serving as deputy for four years, Savary had been the acting town clerk since February. Prior to Savary, Deeda Harris was in the position for more than 12 years.

The town clerk’s main job is to assist the board of commissioners with tasks that include preparing minutes and agendas for board meetings and keeping records.

Wake Forest commissioner Jim Dyer said appointing Savary was an easy decision because of her knowledge of and familiarity with the position.

“She’s been the acting town clerk for a while, she’s been a town employee for a long time and she has a history of excellence,” Dyer said.

Savary has worked with the town since 2007, starting as an office assistant before moving on to the positions of planning technician and deputy town clerk.

Savary said this was a position she wanted since she began working with the town and made strides to further her chances, including earning her certification as a municipal clerk. Savary completed the program at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2017.

“I like administrative work and I knew this was something I was interested in doing,” Savary said. “I pursued getting my certification because I felt like enrolling in those classes would help further my role.”

Savary said she’s excited for the opportunity and wants to continue working for the community.

“I truly enjoy my job and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Wake Forest,” Savary said. “I’m very honored and excited to be awarded this position, and I see myself here for a number of years. I welcome the citizens to contact me with questions and concerns. Hopefully, we’ll have a town deputy clerk on board soon.”

To reach Savary, email her at tsavary@wakeforestnc.gov or call 919-435-9432.