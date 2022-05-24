ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Update: Haines City police identify man found dead Sunday near Lily Avenue

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
 7 days ago

UPDATE : Haines City police have identified the man who was found dead Sunday in a wooded area near Lily Avenue and 9th Street North in Haines City.

Detectives say Haines City resident Miguel Chavez Lopez's remains were identified with the help of his family and fingerprint evidence. Lopez was 61-years-old.

Lopez was found Sunday by two men who were on a morning walk.

Detectives do not suspect foul play.

HAINES CITY — Haines City police are asking for help identifying a man found dead in a wooded area Sunday.

Detectives said the body found near Lily Avenue and 9th Street North appeared to be a white or Hispanic man between 28 and 40 years old. He was wearing beige Ralph Lauren shoes, white socks, black jeans and a dark colored long-sleeved Aeropostale sweatshirt.

Police said a ball cap with “Whip-it!” embroidered on the front was found next to the man's body. Officers said keys on a keychain with the name “Teresa” were also found at the scene.

Other news: Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn gets 3 years in prison for 2018 killing

More: What areas of Polk County are most vulnerable to hurricanes?

A release said two men were taking a morning walk and called 911 Sunday after finding the body. Authorities said the man might have been there for about seven days. The body has been exposed to heat and rain because of the recent weather conditions and the agency said that has made facial and fingerprint recognition difficult.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Carlos Dominguez at 863-421-3636 ext. 2239. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com .

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Update: Haines City police identify man found dead Sunday near Lily Avenue

