ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Tannehill walks back comments on not wanting to mentor Malik Willis

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4aG9_0fp2AUYY00

Several weeks ago, Ryan Tannehill caused a stir when he said it wasn’t his “job” to mentor rookie Malik Willis, who Tennessee selected in the third round of April’s draft. The Titans quarterback sought to clarify those comments during Tuesday’s press conference, insisting he and Willis have a great relationship.

“I meant no disrespect to Malik or anything close to that. We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted, through the madness that ensued after my last press conference, over the last few weeks as he’s been in the building and kind of getting to know each other,” said Tannehill, who led the Titans to an AFC-best 12-5 record last season. “He’s a good person. He’s a talented player coming off a great college career. We’re happy to have him in the room.”

Tannehill’s earlier remarks were met with significant backlash, with many questioning the veteran’s qualities as both a leader and teammate. While Tannehill admits he may have been a bit clumsy in his word choice, the 33-year-old was surprised at how his comments were received.

“Really just kind of disappointed in how things got spun and twisted a little bit. I pride myself on being a good teammate. I have my whole career, going back to the time I was a kid playing youth sports. It’s something that’s been important to me from the beginning and will always be important to me,” said Tannehill. “Another thing that I think got blown out of proportion was when I said the word ‘compete.’ I compete every time I step foot on that football field. I compete against myself and the player I was the day before, the lessons I’ve learned, the little things I’ve picked up off the tape. I’m competing against the defense and if we’re doing QB drills, I’m competing against whoever else is out there. That’s just how I’m wired.”

After video of his press conference went viral, Tannehill quickly went into damage control, letting his teammate know he didn’t mean to offend him. “As soon as it blew up, I reached out to [Willis]. I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be a great teammate. I’m going to support you. They’re making this out to be something it’s not,’” said Tannehill. “We’re going to continue to push each other, to learn from each other in the QB room. Encourage each other, as this thing goes forward. We’re all here for one goal."

A projected first-rounder who inexplicably fell to the late third round (86th overall), Willis begins his career with something to prove, entering the league with an enormous chip on his shoulder after being snubbed on draft night. Rookies—usually out of necessity—are often thrown into the fire before they’re ready, though that shouldn’t be an issue for Willis, who figures to spend his debut season behind Tannehill.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Colin Kaepernick news

Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Is Wearing A New Helmet This Year

New year, new look for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler at Cowboys OTAs sporting a new helmet for the upcoming season. Since his days at Ohio State, Zeke has rocked the Riddell Speedflex with an SF-2EG-TX...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Madness#American Football#Afc#Malikwillis#Ryantannehill1#Titans
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap. Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens’ OTAs

According to multiple league sources, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not in attendance for the team's OTAs as the former MVP enters the final year of his rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's absence from OTAs marks the first time in his career that he has missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Raiders Have Signed A Former Packers Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders added a veteran defensive lineman to their roster on Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas announced it has signed Tyler Lancaster, who spent the last four seasons suiting up for the Green Bay Packers after joining the franchise in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.
GREEN BAY, WI
Audacy

Audacy

58K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy