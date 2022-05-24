All-DVL baseball: League champion Desert Mirage earns top individual honors

It was a historic year for the Desert Mirage Rams baseball team, which captured a league title for the first time in school history and broke new ground at the school mostly known for soccer success.

The Rams rolled to the Desert Valley League title behind a balanced squad that could hit, pitch and play defense with equal skill.

It's no surprise that the Rams were well represented when the All-DVL baseball team was released Tuesday.

Jhovanny Sanchez, a junior, was named the league's top offensive player, hitting a remarkable .542 on the year with 36 hits in 75 at-bats. He finished with 32 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Marick Sampayan, also a junior, was named the defensive MVP. The ace pitcher had a 1.76 ERA for the Rams.

They were joined on the first team by teammates senior Miguel Sampayan and junior Jairo Hernandez.

The second-place Cathedral City Lions were honored with three players on the first team in seniors Michael Carlin, Isaac Ramirez and sophomore Adrian Rodriguez.

The rest of the first team includes Mari Gutierrez and Aeneas Ramos of Indio, Josue Lemus and Jacob Mendoza of Coachella Valley, Ryder Rohr of Yucca Valley, Emmanuel Velarde of Desert Hot Springs and Jacob Dickson of Twentynine Palms.

Here is the full list of this year's DVL baseball honorees:

All-DVL Baseball 2022

Offensive MVP: Jhovanny Sanchez, Desert Mirage

Defensive MVP: Marick Sampayan, Desert Mirage

FIRST TEAM

Marick Sampayan, Desert Mirage (11)

Miguel Sampayan, Desert Mirage (12)

Jhovanny Sanchez, Desert Mirage (11)

Jairo Hernandez, Desert Mirage (11)

Michael Carlin, Cathedral City (12)

Isaac Ramirez, Cathedral City (12)

Adrian Rodriguez, Cathedral City (10)

Mario Gutierrez, Indio (10)

Aeneas Ramos, Indio (12)

Josue Lemus, Coachella Valley (12)

Jacob Mendoza, Coachella Valley (11)

Ryder Rohr, Yucca Valley (10)

Emmanuel Velarde, Desert Hot Springs (12)

Jacob Dickson, Twentynine Palms (12)

SECOND TEAM

Francisco Alvarado, Desert Mirage (11)

Arturo Alvarado, Desert Mirage (10)

Isaac Rodas, Cathedral City (12)

Edward Carlin, Cathedral City (9)

Bryan Nuno, Indio (11)

Joshua Mendoza, Indio (11)

Jesus Rivera, Coachella Valley (9)

Lisandro Munoz, Coachella Valley (10)

Trent Morrison, Yucca Valley (10)

Marcus Cox, Yucca Valley (9)

Kaden Keleher, Desert Hot Springs (11)

Andrew Hudson, Twentynine Palms (10)

HONORABLE MENTION

Saul Galvan, Desert Mirage (12)

Isaiah Reyes, Cathedral City (10)

Julian Mandujano, Indio (9)

Luis Zamora, Coachella Valley (10)

Cameron Elias, Yucca Valley (12)

Nathan Lebeau, Desert Hot Springs (10)

Noah Barber, Twentynine Palms (10)

