Pensacola Fitness fatal shooting: Here's what we know about the victim and suspect

The Pensacola community is reeling after a shooter walked into the Pensacola Fitness at 1102 N. Ninth Ave. armed with a handgun at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday and fired several shots at Carla Elaine Williams as she was working out at the gym.

Williams was struck several times and died of her injuries, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

The shooting was a domestic dispute that turned violent, according to the gym's social media.

Several other people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting, but the shooter only targeted Williams and no one else was injured.

Suspect in Pensacola Fitness shooting

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Kennon Nicholas Farrow. Farrow, who is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, was captured Tuesday night after an all-day search effort that included local, state and federal law enforcement.

Police said Tuesday morning Farrow was believed to be traveling in a gray Mercedes Benz, but as the day progress the warned the public he may have switched vehicles.

Farrow was ultimately located and arrested Tuesday night near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

A traffic stop was made by members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries during the traffic stop.

Victim in Tuesday morning shooting

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Carla Elaine Williams.

Williams is a longtime Pensacola resident and a beloved and respected member of the Pensacola State College community . She began as a student-athlete and went on to serve as an assistant coach in the basketball program, a math instructor and has been a member of Pensacola Junior College Alumni Basketball Players since 2010.

PSC President Ed Meadows expressed his condolences to the campus community in a statement Monday.

"We are very saddened to hear of the death of our PSC family member and colleague, Carla Williams," Meadows wrote. "Carla was a beloved PSC employee for over 24 years working in Athletics, Collegiate High, and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department, where she had a positive impact on the lives of many PSC students and employees."

What is next for Pensacola Fitness?

Pensacola Fitness remained closed Tuesday. A reopening date has not yet been announced, as staff and members cope with the shooting. A Facebook post on Tuesday thanked Pensacola Police for their prompt action and support.

The gym asked that anyone in an unhealthy relationship to seek help by calling the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

