ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola Fitness fatal shooting: Here's what we know about the victim and suspect

By From staff reports
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 7 days ago

The Pensacola community is reeling after a shooter walked into the Pensacola Fitness at 1102 N. Ninth Ave. armed with a handgun at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday and fired several shots at Carla Elaine Williams as she was working out at the gym.

Williams was struck several times and died of her injuries, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V48VK_0fp2AA9G00

The shooting was a domestic dispute that turned violent, according to the gym's social media.

Several other people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting, but the shooter only targeted Williams and no one else was injured.

'The world is a less kind place now': Colleagues reflect on life of Carla Williams

Shooting details: Woman shot, killed while working out at Pensacola Fitness early in morning. Suspect sought

Suspect in Pensacola Fitness shooting

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Kennon Nicholas Farrow. Farrow, who is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, was captured Tuesday night after an all-day search effort that included local, state and federal law enforcement.

Police said Tuesday morning Farrow was believed to be traveling in a gray Mercedes Benz, but as the day progress the warned the public he may have switched vehicles.

Farrow was ultimately located and arrested Tuesday night near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1164eu_0fp2AA9G00

A traffic stop was made by members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries during the traffic stop.

Victim in Tuesday morning shooting

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Carla Elaine Williams.

Williams is a longtime Pensacola resident and a beloved and respected member of the Pensacola State College community . She began as a student-athlete and went on to  serve as an assistant coach in the basketball program, a math instructor and has been a member of Pensacola Junior College Alumni Basketball Players since 2010.

PSC President Ed Meadows expressed his condolences to the campus community in a statement Monday.

"We are very saddened to hear of the death of our PSC family member and colleague, Carla Williams," Meadows wrote. "Carla was a beloved PSC employee for over 24 years working in Athletics, Collegiate High, and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department, where she had a positive impact on the lives of many PSC students and employees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJZDk_0fp2AA9G00

What is next for Pensacola Fitness?

Pensacola Fitness remained closed Tuesday. A reopening date has not yet been announced, as staff and members cope with the shooting. A Facebook post on Tuesday thanked Pensacola Police for their prompt action and support.

The gym asked that anyone in an unhealthy relationship to seek help by calling the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Fitness fatal shooting: Here's what we know about the victim and suspect

Comments / 4

Melba Brooks
6d ago

Approximately 4 yrs ago, some concerned men, after observing changing trends, advised females to desist from forming new relationships, and for those in troubled relationships, to wiggle out of them if possible. These days things go south quickly.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#The Pensacola Fitness#Mercedes Benz#The U S Marshal
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy