Athens, GA

Georgia primary election: See results from Athens, Clarke County voting

By Kim Luciani, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan elections.

In local races, four candidates – Pearl Hall, Mara Zúñiga, Fred Moorman and Mykeisha Ross – look to unseat incumbent Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz. A fifth candidate, Bennie Coleman III, dropped out of the race.

Additionally, voters will decide on the renewal of the 1% Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).

LIVE RESULTS: Race-by-race primary and nonpartisan election results

Other contested local races include:

CCSD Board of Education

District 1

James Alexander

Heidi Hensley

District 5

Deston Anderson

Tim Denson

District 9

Mark Evans

Elder Johnson IV

ACC Commission

District 1

Patrick Davenport (incumbent)

Audrey Hughes

District 3

Tiffany Taylor

Asia Thomas

District 5

Jared Bailey

Dexter Fisher

Matt Pulver

District 7

John Culpepper

Allen Jones

State Senate – District 47

Charlie Chase

Frank Ginn (Incumbent)

Ross Harvin

On the ballot in Athens-Clarke: Democratic, Republican and Nonpartisan sample ballots

Trump effect:Trump is backing 7 Georgia GOP primary challengers. Will his influence swing the election?

High-risk, high reward:Education is an issue shaping the Georgia primary election. How GOP policies could impact results

'He's not Jesus':Trump picked sides in the Georgia governor's race. His candidate is struggling.

Several high profile statewide races are also on the ballot.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Six Republicans, including former University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker, are battling in the primary to meet Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the general election on Nov. 8.

When do polls open and close on Election Day?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday at your assigned polling place. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Find your assigned polling place on the Georgia Secretary of State website's My Voter Page.

Provisional ballots

Georgia's new voting law prohibits provisional ballot voting by voters who visit the wrong polling place. Voters will be directed to the correct voting precinct by election staff. There is an exception for voters arriving to cast ballots after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

What's required to vote in Georgia?

All registered voters can cast ballots. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia was April 25.

Georgia requires photo identification for voting. According to the Secretary of State's office, you must bring one of these forms of identification to vote in person:

  • Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
  • A Georgia driver's license, even if expired
  • Student ID from a Georgia public College or University
  • Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
  • Valid U.S. passport ID
  • Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
  • Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

How often are Georgia elections held?

Georgia elections are held every even year but the positions up for election depend on the terms of office.

Person
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

