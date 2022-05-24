ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

After Cawthorn’s loss, candidate challenge ruling reversed

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXMvW_0fp29Efu00
1 of 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A week after U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary election, a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a trial judge’s decision that had blocked North Carolina’s elections board from examining whether he should be disqualified from running for reelection.

A panel of judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling from District Judge Richard Myers, who had determined that a section of the 14th Amendment addressing insurrection and serving in Congress didn’t apply to Cawthorn. Voters who filed a formal challenge to Cawthorn’s candidacy pointed to how the first-term Republican spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Cawthorn denies participating in an insurrection.

The decision lost some urgency, however, because Cawthorn lost his May 17 primary in the 11th Congressional District to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. The court ruled even after Cawthorn’s attorney suggested last Friday the appeal was moot because election officials would certify the primary result in early June, meaning his name will not appear on the November general election ballot.

In an opinion footnote, Circuit Judge Toby Heytens wrote the rulings were filed anyway because the results aren’t yet official, leaving to Myers any decision on whether to dismiss the case. Tuesday’s ruling, however, could inform how other challenges are handled by states in the future. Similar challenges have been filed against members of Congress in other states who have been strong supporters of former President Donald Trump, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group that assisted with the Cawthorn challenge, called Tuesday’s decision a “major victory.” A spokesperson for Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The North Carolina voters who filed the challenge cited the section that declared no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” The amendment, ratified three years after the Civil War ended to deal with ex-Confederates, does allow Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.

Writing the prevailing opinion among the three judges, Heytens wrote that Myers got it wrong in March when he wrote that an 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications from most ex-Confederates also exempted current members of Congress like Cawthorn.

Arguments that since the law removed office-holding disqualifications “from all persons whomsoever” meant it applies to future legislators were misplaced, according to Heytens. The circuit judge said the past-tense language clearly meant it applied to “those whose constitutionally wrongful acts occurred before its enactment.”

Given that the 1872 law still prevented top Confederate officials like its former president Jefferson Davis from serving again, Heytens wrote, “the notion that the 1872 Congress simultaneously deemed any future Davis worthy of categorical advance forgiveness seems quite a stretch.”

Still, the judges “express no opinion about whether Representative Cawthorn in fact engaged in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ or is otherwise qualified to serve in Congress,” Heytens added.

James Bopp, an attorney for Cawthorn, argued before the panel on May 3 in Richmond, Virginia, that the Constitution leaves the decision on whether someone is disqualified to serve in the U.S. House with the elected body itself — not the states. While Heytens wrote that the also panel didn’t rule on whether the Constitution gives Congress that responsibility, his colleagues weighed in.

Circuit Judge Jim Wynn wrote that the Constitution does give states broad powers to regulate candidates and ballot access. Circuit Judge Julius Richardson said Myers’ court lacked jurisdiction to handle the case to begin with, saying determining a House member’s qualification is a “privilege and duty given only to the House itself.”

Free Speech for People also helped file the challenge against Greene, who was on Tuesday’s primary ballot in Georgia. While a federal district judge allowed the challenge there to continue, a state administrative law judge found that they did not present sufficient evidence to back their claims that she had engaged in insurrection. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accepted those findings and said Greene was qualified to run. An appeal is pending.

The appeals court also agreed that Myers should have allowed at least one voter filing the candidacy challenge to intervene in the lawsuit, which was actually filed by Cawthorn against the State Board of Elections.

__

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Comments / 156

Bruce Skappel
2d ago

if this ruling stands then every member of congress should be eliminated for violating oath of office because most of them think they're above the law

Reply(11)
91
100 % liberal
3d ago

Now he's sorry and promiss I'll do better, I'll act as an adult and and and...give it up dude, now you realize what a cush job you had & all you had to do was work for your constituents BUT the limelight blinded you.

Reply
86
Stephen Reynolds
2d ago

Since it seems that few people in Our Congress believe in Our Constitution and want to rewrite it. It's time to remove most of them.

Reply(8)
55
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
Person
Chuck Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#District#Republican#Circuit
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

916K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy