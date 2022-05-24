ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Clarifies Long-Time Rumor About His Captain America Audition

By Michael Baculinao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Evans has become iconic in the role of Captain America ever since he started playing him in 2011. A lot of fans would even say at this point that they can't imagine any actor play the Marvel hero besides him. Prior to his casting, there were several known actors who...

Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Jensen Ackles on ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Winchesters’ & Who Might Be Getting Supernatural Again (VIDEO)

Two weeks before news broke that Jensen Ackles (and his perfect jawline) was joining Big Sky in a series regular role next season — and that the Supernatural, prequel series he created with wife Danneel was picked up by The CW — the actor zoomed with us for a fun little chat about everything he’s got going on. Well, almost everything… the Big Sky gig was under wraps and nobody was gonna leak that one.
TV SERIES
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ryan Phillippe
#The Boys#Captain America#Entertainment Weekly
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Meg Ryan was one of the entertainment industry’s “it girls.” The Fairfield, Conn. native stood out for her striking blue eyes and big smile, as well as her passion and talent for acting. After landing a role in the soap opera As the World Turns, Meg went on to star in some of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Joe Versus the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set. Multiple employees complained about Savage’s behavior while working on “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the ’80s-’90s series of the same name that starred Savage as Kevin Arnold. The nature of the complaints remains unclear. However, a spokesperson for Disney-owned 20th Television confirmed that allegations were made and that Savage had been terminated. The statement reads: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES

