Charlotte 49ers unveil EverGreen Athletics Facility master vision

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte 49ers athletics department announced its EverGreen Athletics Facility master vision Tuesday.

The vision includes upgrades to existing facilities as well as the construction of new spaces, enhancing the development of the program.

“As the University embarks upon an overall campus master planning process, the athletics master vision will be a key component of it,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

Charlotte is focused on the $102 million Phase I, which will feature the first expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium. It also includes the construction of a new stadium that will be shared by men’s and women’s soccer and the newly announced women’s lacrosse program.

“This is a vision of what we intend to become,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “Our fans deserve the very best experience when they come to support their beloved Niners.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Uis3_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NC1dS_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUxhs_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ettl0_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luoCT_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twwXT_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIHVw_0fp28zgU00
    Courtesy: Charlotte 49ers

The process included input from coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff, supporters, and university and athletic administrators.

The original plan was to be finalized in the spring of 2020; however, due to the pandemic, it was temporarily paused and modified a bit.

