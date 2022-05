All eyes are on Obi-Wan Kenobi this week as the series finally debuted on Disney+, but three months from now another highly anticipated intergalactic adventure will make its way to the streamer. Andor is the prequel series to widely acclaimed movie Rogue One, and it brings back Diego Luna as title character. Set five years before the movie, the show will chronicle how Cassian Andor went from selfish nihilist to one of the selfless rebels who gave their lives to try and stop the Empire.

