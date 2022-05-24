ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Capling, Niedzielski to represent MCC track in state finals

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Capling earned second-place finises in the 100 and 200 meter events while Niedzielski will represent the Sabers in the 1600 meter...

Northern Michigan Dragway prepares for multi-race weekend

Northern Michigan Dragway was able to get Saturday's Authentic 231 Race Series event in the books, despite a shaky weather forecast. Over 180 race entries and 320 spectators were in attendance. However, due to wet conditions, Friday evening's Statewide Towing/WTCM Street Nights event was moved to this coming weekend. Greenville's...
MANISTEE, MI
Manistee County, MI
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

