Uvalde, TX

Texas DPS: 19 Students, 3 Adults Killed at Uvalde, Texas, Elementary School.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The death toll has increased in Uvalde after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school. The Texas Department of Public Safety is reported to have updated the death toll to include 19 students and three adults Tuesday evening. UPDATE: UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott...

Survivors Of Uvalde School Massacre Describe Scene

Uvalde (AP) – A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday, and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18 year old shooter was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten year old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after the gunman opened fire on their class. The gunman shot 36 students and two adults in that classroom. He killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Uvalde, TX Native Matthew McConaughey Says, “It’s time to reevaluate.”

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas expressed heartbreak over Tuesday’s mass shooting in his home town. In a Twitter post,he wrote, “Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedom grants us.” In the post Oscar winning writes that “it’s time to reevaluate” and find common ground above an American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.
Texas Leads the Nation in Population Growth

(WBAP/KLIF) — One North Texas county ranked number one in the country for its population boom. The United States Census Bureau, Thursday, released numbers showing Rockwall as the nation’s fastest growing county in the country. The North Texas county increased by 6.5% from 2020 to 2021. Five Texas...
Chris Krok Show: TX Att. Gen. Ken Paxton on School Shooting!

After the Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Chris calls up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to share his thoughts on the shooting, what needs to be done, as well as his feelings regarding Beto O’Rourke’s highly politicized speech about the shooting. Was it an emotionally genuine speech, or was it all staged?
Police Face Questions Over Response to Texas School Shooting

Associated Press UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators are also...
NRA Convention: Gov. Abbott Speaking by Video; Lee Greenwood Cancels; O’Rourke protesting.

Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) – The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” – and deflect any blame for – the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.
Where Was Uvalde P.D.’s SWAT Team?

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – Many questions are swirling about the actions, or lack thereof, of the Uvalde Police Department during Tuesday’s school shootings. A Texas Department of Public Safety briefing Thursday said several Uvalde Police officers were inside Robb Elementary School four minutes after the gunman got there and began shooting children. He also fired at them. So, they apparently backed away, and called for backup. It took an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team to get to Uvalde. The Border Patrol officers broke into the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself, and killed him. One of the unanswered questions about Tuesday morning is “where was Uvalde’s SWAT team?” There’s a picture of its nine members, proudly posed in tactical gear, on the Uvalde Police Department’s Facebook Page. That’s the picture reproduced here. Couldn’t it have arrived quicker than the hour it took the Border Patrol? Residents of Uvalde have been asking reporters, “where was SWAT?”
Chris Krok Show: Uvalde Shooting: Who was Right or Wrong?

The Robb Elementary School Shooting has a lot of emotions running wild. Many parents even tried to get in the school when the police weren’t acting quickly. However, was it the right or wrong thing to do? Chris talks with some Call-in Listeners who give their thoughts on all this, and whether or not the parents were right in their actions.
WBAP Morning News: Border Patrol Suicide Mission￼

Chris Cabrera, Spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council and Local 3307 in the Rio Grande Valley, joined the WBAP Morning News. There were border patrol agents at the school in Uvalde. They realized taking down this gunman was a suicide mission. Thank god for our border patrol men and women.
Texas Court Overturns Execution Sentence

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has spared the life of a convicted murderer. Juan Ramon Meza Segundo was scheduled for execution for the rape and murder of an 11 year old girl in 1986. Cold case investigators arrested him 19 years after it happened. The court overturned Segundo’s sentence, finding he does not meet the U.S. Supreme Court’s recently established intellectual standards for a death sentence. The appeals court has reset that sentence to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.
Chris Krok Show: Chuck Schumer on Greg Abbott.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made a decision to not attend an NRA convention, in the wake of The Robb Elementary School shooting. However, he will still send a video recorded message out to the convention in order to show his respect for the organization. However, people like Chuck Schumer are using this terrible massacre as an opportunity to take Abbott and the “MAGA Republicans” down. Which isn’t gonna win anyone over, at least here in Texas!
Rick Roberts: What Would YOU Do To Keep Schools Safe?

We’re all still in a state of shock over Uvalde. We’re starting to ask questions. It’s too bad some are trying to score political points — looking at YOU, Beto! — but most of us want to understand this so we can prevent it from happening again. Ideas are coming left, right and center, but Rick wants to hear from YOU! Today Rick throws the phone lines open. The question is: what would YOU do to keep schools safe? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Very Few Voted In The Primary Runoff Elections

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The May 24 primary runoff elections were widely ignored by north Texas voters. The figures show 4% of Dallas County voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary. Republican turnout was even less at 3%. In Tarrant County, 2% voted in the Democratic primary, 5.5% in the Republican primary. The largest voter turnout in north Texas occurred in Stephens County, west of Fort Worth, where 18% of the registered voters cast ballots in the Republican runoff.
Rick Roberts: Stepping Up Security Is “The Least We Can Do”

It was only hours — HOURS! — after the Uvalde school shooting when President Biden stood up and called for gun control. Then, at Gov. Abbott’s press conference, Beto O’Rourke interrupted to call for gun control. Really?! No respect for the grieving families? Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to do something to secure schools. As he told FOX News, we just sent $40 Billion to Ukraine. Stepping up to protect our children is “the least we can do”. AG Paxton joins Rick on NewsTalk 820 WBAP .. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Chris Krok Show: Survivors Speak Out

Chris plays some emotional footage of some of the Uvalde survivors talking about the events of that tragic day. He also reads words of a student who would not do a recorded interview with a male reporter because of the trauma she now has. This pure evil of this terrorist is too chilling.

