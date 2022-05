CLEVELAND — Yvonka Hall’s life changed forever when she was 6 years old. That’s when her father killed her mother. Her mom, Yvonne, was 24 at the time. “She was murdered in a domestic violence incident," she said. "My parents had been divorced for a year. But, my father broke down the door to our house and stabbed my mother to death in front of myself and my younger brothers. And so that’s what leads me to where I am now.”

