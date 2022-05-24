Hoover softball, baseball win; Lake Center Christian baseball wins OHSAA tournament games
TUESDAY'S TOURNAMENT SCORES
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
Youngstown regional semifinals
Fitch 5, Brecksville 2
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Canton district semifinals
Boardman 1, Lake 0 (9 innings)
Macedonia district semifinals
Walsh Jesuit 4, Ellet 0
DIVISION IV
Struthers district semifinals
Warren JFK 8, Lisbon Anderson 0
Lake Center 12 Heartland Chr. 6
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I, Region 2
Hudson 20, Hudson 12
TUESDAY'S BOX SCORES
BASEBALL
Hoover 3, Dover 0
Canton Division I district semifinal
Hoover - 011 - 000 - 1 — 3 - 5 - 4
Dover - 000 - 000 - 0 — 0 - 2 - 2
Vardavas and Stangelo. Hall, Stoldt (7) and McGarry. W: Vardavas 6-2. L: Hall 7-2. Records: Hoover 17-7, Dover 21-4.
Boardman 1, Lake 0
Canton Division I district semifinal
Boardman – 000 – 000 – 001 — 1 – 6 – 0
Lake – 000 – 000 – 000 — 0 – 4 – 4
Hyde, Widrig (9) and Cervello. Campbell and Nehrenz. W: Hyde 6-1. L: Campbell 6-3. Sv: Widrig (4). Records: Boardman 17-12-1, Lake 17-11.
Mayfield 13, Massillon 1
Macedonia Division I district semifinal
At Nordonia High School
Mayfield - 072 - 40 — 13 - 13 - 0
Massillon - 001 - 00 — 1 - 5 - 4
W: Dinnen. L: Stitt. Notes: Gavin Marceric (M) 2-for-3. Records: Mayfield 14-12, Massillon 16-9.
Lake Center Christian 12, Heartland Christian 6
Struthers Division IV district semifinal
at Bob Cene Park
Heartland - 204 - 000 - 0 — 6 - 8 - 0
Lake Center - 250 - 131 - x — 12 - 12 - 2
W: Maninga 8-3. L: Grazanich. Notes: Harrison Coblentz (LCC) 2 doubles, 5 RBIs. Thomas Fulk (LCC) 2 doubles, 1 single, 2 runs.
SOFTBALL
Hoover 10, Walsh Jesuit 2
Youngstown Division I
at Youngstown State
Hoover - 100 - 222 - 3 — 10 - 17 - 1
Walsh Jesuit - 002 - 000 - 0 — 2 - 5 - 1
W: Koosh. L: Susa. Records: Walsh Jesuit 18-4, Hoover 14-5.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
DIVISION II
Louisville district final
Marlington vs. Louisville, 5
SOFTBALL
DIVISION III
Ravenna regional semifinals
Tuslaw vs. South Range, 1
Northwestern vs. Ursuline, 4
Unioto regional semifinals
Portsmouth W. vs. Crooksville, 2
Tusky Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 5
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION I
Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)
DIVISION III
Perry regional, 4:30 (field events), 6 (running events)
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Canton district final
Hoover vs. Boardman, 5
Macedonia district final
Mayfield vs. Walsh Jesuit, 4
DIVISION IV
Struthers district final
Warren JFK vs. Lake Center Christian, 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I, Region 2
Hudson at Jackson, 6
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION II
Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)
Chillicothe regional, 5 (field events), 6:30 (running events)
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
Youngstown regional final
Hoover vs. Fitch, 5
DIVISION III
Ravenna regional final
Tuslaw-South Range winner vs. Northwestern-Ursuline winner, 4
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION I
Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)
DIVISION III
Perry regional, 4:30 (field events), 6 (running events)
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I, Region 2
St. Ignatius vs. Hudson, 6
SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
DIVISION III
Unioto regional final
Portsmouth W.-Crooksville winner vs. Tusky Valley-Wheelersburg winner, noon
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION II
Austintown Fitch regional, 11 (field events), noon (running events)
Chillicothe regional, 11:30 (field events), 1 (running events)
