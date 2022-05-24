ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover softball, baseball win; Lake Center Christian baseball wins OHSAA tournament games

TUESDAY'S TOURNAMENT SCORES

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

Youngstown regional semifinals

Hoover 10, Walsh Jesuit 2

Fitch 5, Brecksville 2

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Canton district semifinals

Hoover 3, Dover 0

Boardman 1, Lake 0 (9 innings)

Macedonia district semifinals

Mayfield 13, Massillon 1

Walsh Jesuit 4, Ellet 0

DIVISION IV

Struthers district semifinals

Warren JFK 8, Lisbon Anderson 0

Lake Center 12 Heartland Chr. 6

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I, Region 2

Hudson 20, Hudson 12

TUESDAY'S BOX SCORES

BASEBALL

Hoover 3, Dover 0

Canton Division I district semifinal

Hoover - 011 - 000 - 1 — 3 - 5 - 4

Dover - 000 - 000 - 0 — 0 - 2 - 2

Vardavas and Stangelo. Hall, Stoldt (7) and McGarry. W: Vardavas 6-2. L: Hall 7-2. Records: Hoover 17-7, Dover 21-4.

North Canton Hoover Baseball: Hoover baseball in a groove, will play for district championship; Lake falls in nine innings

Boardman 1, Lake 0

Canton Division I district semifinal

Boardman – 000 – 000 – 001 — 1 – 6 – 0

Lake – 000 – 000 – 000 — 0 – 4 – 4

Hyde, Widrig (9) and Cervello. Campbell and Nehrenz. W: Hyde 6-1. L: Campbell 6-3. Sv: Widrig (4). Records: Boardman 17-12-1, Lake 17-11.

Stark County Baseball/Softball Stats: Area high school baseball and softball statistical leaders, week of May 16

Mayfield 13, Massillon 1

Macedonia Division I district semifinal

At Nordonia High School

Mayfield - 072 - 40 — 13 - 13 - 0

Massillon - 001 - 00 — 1 - 5 - 4

W: Dinnen. L: Stitt. Notes: Gavin Marceric (M) 2-for-3. Records: Mayfield 14-12, Massillon 16-9.

Massillon-Mayfield Baseball: Massillon sensed trouble when the Mayfield bruiser tore the glove off the Tiger's hand

Lake Center Christian 12, Heartland Christian 6

Struthers Division IV district semifinal

at Bob Cene Park

Heartland - 204 - 000 - 0 — 6 - 8 - 0

Lake Center - 250 - 131 - x — 12 - 12 - 2

W: Maninga 8-3. L: Grazanich. Notes: Harrison Coblentz (LCC) 2 doubles, 5 RBIs. Thomas Fulk (LCC) 2 doubles, 1 single, 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

Hoover 10, Walsh Jesuit 2

Youngstown Division I

at Youngstown State

Hoover - 100 - 222 - 3 — 10 - 17 - 1

Walsh Jesuit - 002 - 000 - 0 — 2 - 5 - 1

W: Koosh. L: Susa. Records: Walsh Jesuit 18-4, Hoover 14-5.

Hoover-Walsh Jesuit Softball: 'We are never going to give up': Big hits late lift Hoover softball to regional win

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

DIVISION II

Louisville district final

Marlington vs. Louisville, 5

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

Ravenna regional semifinals

Tuslaw vs. South Range, 1

Northwestern vs. Ursuline, 4

Unioto regional semifinals

Portsmouth W. vs. Crooksville, 2

Tusky Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 5

TRACK AND FIELD

DIVISION I

Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)

DIVISION III

Perry regional, 4:30 (field events), 6 (running events)

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Canton district final

Hoover vs. Boardman, 5

Macedonia district final

Mayfield vs. Walsh Jesuit, 4

DIVISION IV

Struthers district final

Warren JFK vs. Lake Center Christian, 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I, Region 2

Hudson at Jackson, 6

TRACK AND FIELD

DIVISION II

Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)

Chillicothe regional, 5 (field events), 6:30 (running events)

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

Youngstown regional final

Hoover vs. Fitch, 5

DIVISION III

Ravenna regional final

Tuslaw-South Range winner vs. Northwestern-Ursuline winner, 4

TRACK AND FIELD

DIVISION I

Austintown Fitch regional, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)

DIVISION III

Perry regional, 4:30 (field events), 6 (running events)

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I, Region 2

St. Ignatius vs. Hudson, 6

SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

Unioto regional final

Portsmouth W.-Crooksville winner vs. Tusky Valley-Wheelersburg winner, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

DIVISION II

Austintown Fitch regional, 11 (field events), noon (running events)

Chillicothe regional, 11:30 (field events), 1 (running events)

