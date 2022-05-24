ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit Hall of Fame this weekend, get free ticket to enshrinement

 3 days ago
CANTON – Fans visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame over Memorial Day weekend will receive a free ticket to the Class of 2022 Enshrinement honoring Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.

Anyone who visits the museum from Friday through Monday will receive their free Enshrinement ticket digitally after their visit.

The Hall’s summer hours – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily – begin Saturday. To plan your trip to the Hall, go to www.profootballhof.com/visit/.

