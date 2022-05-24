ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 children dead, 1 teacher killed after Uvalde elementary school shooting

14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school 02:33

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) CBS News reports at least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

It happened shortly before noon on May 24. The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students, grades 2nd - 4th.

Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. CBS News confirmed the suspect had a handgun and an assault rifle with him during the attack. Abbott said the suspect was a senior at a nearby high school and shot his 66-year-old grandmother before entering the elementary school.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to CBS News of arriving parents pulling 2nd and 3rd graders from school windows to safety.

The district said that the city's civic center was used as a reunification center and that parents could pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted shortly after the shooting, "We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don't have a condition to release at this time."

Grand Prairie ISD tweeted out their support for the victims, saying, "Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas and @Uvalde_CISD . As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all of our elementary and secondary campuses for the remaining two days of school."

The Arlington Police Department also expressed their condolences, saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Uvalde. Sending our love to our brothers and sisters at the Uvalde Police Department , all of the other first responders who answered this call, and all those who will be investigating this case in the days / weeks to come."

"Our hearts are with the devastated community of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers," the The Fort Worth Police Department shared on Facebook.

CBS 11 News spoke to Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather, who said the shooting was another senseless act of violence.

"Ending the school year like this is extremely heartbreaking and our hearts and prayers go out to that entire community and the parents that lost their loved ones today," said Dr. Martinez-Prather .

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined other state officials in condemning the shooting. He sent CBS11 the following statement, which read in part: "This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable."

Beto O'Rourke tweeted: "Our broken hearts are with Uvalde."

Adding to the conversation, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, "Today is a dark day. We're all completely sickened and heartbroken. As of now, 15 innocent people are dead. Fourteen were children. Others are still in critical condition or otherwise injured, and we are all praying for each of them. I'm grateful for the heroes in law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene and stopped the killer."

Retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson tweeted, "My heart is breaking for the Uvalde community. These are our children. We are failing them."

Uvalde is now one the nation's deadliest elementary school shootings.

Twenty children and six staff members were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 in Connecticut.

Gov. Abbott and President Biden have ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the victims.

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary before summer break.

Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was one of two faculty members killed on Tuesday during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday morning, her husband and high school sweetheart Joe died from what family members said was a "medical emergency." "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart," Irma Garcia's cousin Debra Austin wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear." One of the couple's nephews tweeted that Joe Garcia died after suffering a heart attack at home. "These two will make anyone feel loved no matter...
UVALDE, TX
The 74

Uvalde Photos: Scenes of Horror, Heartache & Helping Hands at TX School Shooting

At least 18 children and numerous adults are dead following one of America’s deadliest school shootings Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The incident reportedly began shortly before noon and saw a rapid response from both local and federal officials who confronted the gunman. President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night and demanded action […]
