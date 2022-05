Everyone seems to love trashing the conditioning of James Harden, but Iman Shumpert offered a light-hearted defense of Twitter’s favorite punching bag. This season certainly didn’t end the way the Philadelphia 76ers or their fans were hoping. A six-game loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was punctuated by an 11-point performance from James Harden that saw him take just nine shots and just one in the fourth quarter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO