SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a SWAT officer after raising his gun at police, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. The man’s mother notified officers around 10:30 p.m. Saturday that her 29-year-old son fired two gunshots in the air as he left their home, in the 1200 block of Ada Street.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO