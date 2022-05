Texas School-Shooting Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — State senator briefed by Texas Rangers says 18 children and three adults were killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced an active shooter incident at the school around 12 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story.

