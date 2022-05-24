ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m A Fashion Writer & Here Are My Top 10 Picks From The Zappos Memorial Day Sale

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day gives us a wonderful Monday off to enjoy with family and friends and as an added bonus, it also gives us an extra day to shop some major sales . If spending a warm day at the mall sounds criminal, you’ll want to check out the fully-online Zappos Memorial Day sale which is already in full swing. I recently discovered that Zappos is the not-so-hidden gem of the internet to find trendy piece s, designer items and everyday wardrobe staples at a discounted price — the Memorial Day sale just ensures that you’re getting an even better deal.

For the next week, the Zappos site has thousands of styles on sale up to 70 percent off from brands like Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People and more. I personally am taking advantage of Memorial Day sales to stock up on dresses for birthday parties, weddings and all of the special occasions planned throughout the summer. Zappos has a great selection of dresses that can be dressed up with some strappy heels or toned down with a pair of classic white sneakers.

As always, I like to scan the site for essential wardrobe items to get them while they’re on sale — FP Movement sports bras and Brooks running shoes were easy additions to my shopping cart. Keep reading for my other Zappos Memorial Day sale picks.

Odette Midi Dress

I love this puff sleeve Show Me Your Mumu dress for special occasions. The sunny yellow color makes it a great pick for a daytime wedding.



Odette Midi Dress $150.99 (was $188)


Buy Now

Ribcage Shorts

Everyone needs one stellar pair of denim shorts to get them through the summer. I love the vintage feel of this pair of Levi’s .



Ribcage Shorts $69.50 (was $79.50)


Buy Now

Launch 8 Sneakers

This pair of running shoes are sleek with a pop of color. Pair them with your favorite athleisure set or cargo pants for a sporty everyday look.



Ready Set Pajama Set $89.95


Buy Now

Free Throw Crop

Don’t underestimate the workout clothes by FP Movement. I love this longer sports bra-style top for days when I’m running from the gym to the grocery store.



Free Throw Crop $24.99 (was $30)


Buy Now

Lela Heeled Sandals

Strappy heeled sandals are the occasion shoe of the summer because they are sleek, classic and look good with literally everything. This pair comes in four colors.



Lela Heeled Sandals $125.99 (was $140)


Buy Now

Sizzle Mini Dress

No need to fret over your vacation packing once you’ve got this mini dress in the bag. The cut out floral detail elevates the look while the ruched back is stretchy for added comfort.



Sizzle Mini Dress $128 (was $159.99)


Buy Now

Leona Slides

This pair of woven slides are the perfect shoe to slip on when you’re heading out for a causal day or to the office.



Leona Slides $89.95 (was $130)


Buy Now

Snake Bite Monokini

In case you missed it, monokinis are hot again! The contrast of this black and white version is super flattering.



Snake Bite Monokini $86.25 (was $115)


Buy Now

Ready Set Pajama Set

The key to a good night of sleep is a matching pajama set. PJ Salvage makes some of the softest, high-quality pajamas on the market so you better stock up while they’re on sale!



Ready Set Pajama Set $70.99 (was $110)


Buy Now

2490 Cotu Superga Sneakers

As far as classic white sneakers go, Superga makes some of the best. This canvas pair is lightweight and comfortable so you can wear them for miles.



2490 Cotu Superga Sneakers $51.87 (was $65)


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0fp25TF300

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Amber Spent the Night With James Franco Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny—Here’s If They Had an Affair

Click here to read the full article. Just friends? Amber Heard and James Franco’s relationship was brought up during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on May 17, 2022. Johnny’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, cross-examined the Aquaman star with security footage from the night before Amber filed for divorce from Johnny. “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” the attorney asked, referring to the footage captured on May 22, 2016. Heard replied, “That’s correct.” Camille further interrogated the actress, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night … You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Kate Spade
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#White Sneakers#Clothing Shop#Zappos Memorial Day#Fp Movement
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy