Battle Creek, MI

BCC standouts Fisher, McCulloch commit to run track at the college level

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

Two Battle Creek Central athletes will keep on running after their high school days are through.

The Bearcats' Samya Fisher and Bailey McCulloch each participated in a signing ceremony at the high school on Tuesday, announcing what college they will be running track at in the future.

Fisher will run sprints and do field events at Brewton-Parker College, an NAIA school in Georgia. Fisher recently won the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference championship in the long jump at 19-3.5 and qualified for the state finals with a standout performance in the regionals.

McCulloch is a standout middle distance runner and is a member of the cross country team and the track squad and will attend Siena Heights. McCulloch recently won the 400 dash at the SMAC event and scored at regionals.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: BCC standouts Fisher, McCulloch commit to run track at the college level

The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

