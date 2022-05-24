ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

Town official arrested for DUI by SC Highway Patrol

By J. Dale Shoemaker
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

Tony Godsey Jr., the town manager of Aynor, was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving under the influence earlier this month, according to records from the Horry County jail.

A booking report from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shows that Lonnie Harold Godsey — Godsey Jr.’s full name — was arrested for driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in his vehicle.

Godsey Jr. was booked into jail early on May 7 and was released later that morning. No bail was set, according to the booking report.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday that officers arrested Godsey Jr. after he wrecked his Chevy near the intersection of Enoch Road and S.C. 319, in the Cool Spring area. The wreck happened just after midnight on May 7.

Godsey Jr., Tidwell said, was driving on S.C. 319 when he hit a highway sign. Godsey Jr. then crossed over S.C. 319 and crashed in a ditch on the side of the road. No one else was involved in the accident, Tidwell said.

Tidwell said a Highway Patrol trooper “believed (Godsey Jr.) was under the influence” and attempted to perform a breathalyzer test. Godsey Jr. refused, he said, and the trooper took him to county jail.

Godsey Jr., 51, did not return a request for comment. A family member confirmed his arrest but declined to comment.

Tony Godsey Sr., Godsey Jr.’s father and an Aynor council member, also did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Aynor Mayor John Gardner, too, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Comments / 3

WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

K9 helps sniff out 'significant' drug arrest in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The importance of canine partners in law enforcement was recently highlighted by the Surfside Beach Police Department. According to the department, K9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto made a significant drug arrest when the dog made a positive alert to officers. Officers said the stop...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Man arrested for murder at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a Monday murder at the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue. Corey Arthur White (42) has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
