‘I thought I was going to die that day’: Driver says her SUV braked on its own

CHARLOTTE — Ashley Allen says she was on her way to work when her 2019 Volkswagen Atlas suddenly braked on its own.

“People around me were slamming on brakes to keep from hitting me,” Allen said. “It was very scary. I thought I was going to die that day.”

In March, Volkswagen recalled 223,000 2019-2023 Atlas sports utility vehicles. According to the company, the door wiring harness electrical contacts may corrode, which could lead to the driver or passenger front side airbag inflating late in a crash, the windows inadvertently rolling down or the vehicles braking on their own.

