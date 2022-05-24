ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I thought I was going to die that day’: Driver says her SUV braked on its own

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
Volkswagen Atlas In March, Volkswagen recalled 223,000 2019-2023 Atlas sports utility vehicles. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Ashley Allen says she was on her way to work when her 2019 Volkswagen Atlas suddenly braked on its own.

“People around me were slamming on brakes to keep from hitting me,” Allen said. “It was very scary. I thought I was going to die that day.”

In March, Volkswagen recalled 223,000 2019-2023 Atlas sports utility vehicles. According to the company, the door wiring harness electrical contacts may corrode, which could lead to the driver or passenger front side airbag inflating late in a crash, the windows inadvertently rolling down or the vehicles braking on their own.

Ashley Allen Volkswagen owner Ashley Allen talks to Action 9's Jason Stoogenke. (WSOC)

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke will ask why drivers are still waiting for repairs and what they should do in the meantime.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Gm#Braking#Suv#Car Recall#Chevy#K Suvs#Lincoln Navigators#Ncd#Cox Media Group
