ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China's brutal 're-education' camps exposed: Manacles, hoods, sadistic guards wielding baseball bats... will these leaked pictures revealing barbaric treatment of Uighur Muslims finally hold Beijing to account?

By Inderdeep Bains
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Damning documents and photographs have revealed the horrors that Uighur Muslims face in China’s brutal ‘re-education camps’.

The trove of leaked data, hacked from the authorities, reveals a sickening shoot-to-kill policy for those trying to escape while horrific pictures appear to show shackled prisoners being tortured.

The leak exposes how thousands of Uighurs have been detained on trumped-up ‘terrorism’ charges and given long sentences.

It provides an unprecedented insight into the camps built since 2017 across Xinjiang in northwest China. Critics say ‘the Chinese propaganda veneer’ has been blown apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcAiG_0fp21ifu00
These images show internment camp police security drills from 2018, taken by the detention center photographer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgE4W_0fp21ifu00
Repression: Police carry out an exercise at a Uighur detention centre in Xinjiang

In one particularly disturbing image, two young men are shackled and hooded as they are held in stress positions at gunpoint.

It is not clear whether the pictures are of actual detainees or a training exercise but is evidence of the brutality believed to be being meted out by guards.

The classified haul, dubbed the Xinjiang Police Files, lays bare how more than 20,000 Uighurs were held between 2017 and 2018.

The images show they are far from the willing ‘students’ China has long claimed.

The police protocols describe routine use of armed officers in all areas and the positioning of machine guns and sniper rifles in watchtowers. In many of the images the threat of physical force is visible, with guards brandishing rifles and batons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPW6L_0fp21ifu00
It is assumed that the photographs are organised drills and not actual escape attempts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpZ0r_0fp21ifu00
ThIS image of a drill was among the pictures smuggled from the detention centre

Blindfolds, handcuffs and shackles are mandatory when any ‘student’ is transferred between facilities. The files revealed the terrified faces of nearly 3,000 detainees.

Many have been jailed for ordinary signs of the Islamic faith including a man given ten years on terrorism charges for ‘not smoking or drinking’. His mother was targeted by the authorities for ‘guilt by association’.

A list of ‘relatives of the detained’ show that thousands were placed under suspicion by the authorities. Others were punished for visiting Muslim countries or, in the case of a man, jailed for nearly 17 years for growing a beard. He was said to be ‘under the influence of religious extremism’.

Many are punished retrospectively for supposed crimes carried out well before China launched its crackdown on the region in 2014 following two terror attacks blamed on Islamic extremists from Xinjiang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZS8G_0fp21ifu00
Hooded prisoners cower during a supposed drill at the camp

Examples include a man jailed for ten years for studying ‘Islamic scripture with his grandmother’ for a few days in 2010. Hundreds are targeted for using mobile phones to listen to ‘illegal lectures’.

Dr Adrian Zenz, a scholar at the US-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, received the cache from a source who claims to have decrypted them from police computer servers. He said: ‘We have everything – we have confidential documents. We have speech transcripts where leaders freely talk about that they really think.

‘It blows apart the Chinese propaganda veneer.’

Beijing officials including foreign minister Wang Yi have claimed the camps are ‘schools that help people free themselves from extremism’.

And in a written response to the leak, the Chinese embassy in Washington DC said: ‘Xinjiang-related issues are in essence about countering violent terrorism, radicalisation and separatism, not about human rights or religion.’

HORRIFIC TALES OF INMATES THAT SHAME BEIJING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa28S_0fp21ifu00

The youngest Uighur detainee was just 15 when she was held by the Chinese authorities over a family connection.

Rahile Omer was targeted because her Muslim mother was serving six years in prison for allegedly disturbing ‘the social order’ by following ‘extreme religious practices’.

Her father had already been sent to a ‘re-education camp’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlhH8_0fp21ifu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Dsv_0fp21ifu00

Rahile’s mugshot is in a data leak of thousands of Uighurs targeted on trumped-up terror charges. They include the oldest detainee, 73-year-old Anihan Hamit, who was held on unknown charges.

Tursun Kadir, 58, was charged with the crime of ‘growing a beard under the influence of religious extremism’.

Also accused of preaching and studying Islamic scripture dating back to the 1980s, he was sentenced to 16 years and 11 months in jail.

Photographs show him both before and after the Chinese determined his expression of Uighur identity as illegal and ordered him clean shaven.

He was locked up alongside Yusup Ismayil, 35, who was punished for travelling to a ‘sensitive country’ – believed to be any nation with a large Muslim population.

Tajigul Tahir, 60, was put under suspicion because her son was jailed for ten years for ‘strong religious leanings’ – the evidence being that he didn’t drink or smoke. She was also accused of illegal preaching

Comments / 19

Related
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uighurs#Beijing#Baseball Bats#Islamic Extremism#Uighur Muslims#Chinese#The Xinjiang Police Files
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

New footage shows Ukrainians blowing up Russia's most-advanced £4million tank 'with a Swedish rocket launcher that costs £18,000'

New footage has emerged showing Russia's most expensive and up-to-date tank getting destroyed by Ukrainian forces during fighting in Donbas. Drone footage, issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence today, shows the T-90M - a £4million latest-generation war machine - exploding after being hit during the battle for Stary Saltiv, to the north of Kharkiv, last week.
MILITARY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

366K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy