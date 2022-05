Ah, young love. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has been cozying up to Jake Bongiovi (the son of Jon Bon Jovi) since summer 2021, subtly sharing her relationship with her fans and followers. Though the two only shared a few posts with each other as the months went on, their captions gradually got more lovey-dovey, making pretty much everyone swoon with how cute they are. It wasn't until March 2022 that the two stepped out on a red carpet together, choosing the BAFTAs for their big night. So now that they're officially official, we can't help but look back at their cutest moments together thus far as we happily cheer them on from the sidelines. So sweet!

