The upcoming Memorial Day holiday is a great time for many to fire up their barbecues, jump in the pool and spend the long three-day weekend with their family and friends. The beautiful weather and surrounding landscape of our city of Santa Clarita offers the perfect backdrop for the kick-off to a wonderful summer ahead. But during your time of relaxation and celebration, I encourage our residents to remember the true meaning behind the Memorial Day traditions and what they mean to the freedoms we enjoy.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO