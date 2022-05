From religiously updating its Android Platform Distribution chart on a monthly basis, to yearly, and then doing away with it entirely, it's almost as if Google was getting increasingly shy of revealing its state of affairs and with good reason: despite the best efforts of speeding up adoption rates, the platform trails iOS by a mile to this day. Now, instead of uploading that info into a website, Google's been putting it into Android Studio — accessing it sure isn't as convenient as before, but we are just glad we aren't left completely in the dark. Today, we check out the latest numbers through this new means.

