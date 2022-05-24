ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Last call at the 55 Bar as the West Village jazz club closes its doors

By Emily Lang
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were only a few working Christmas tree lights hung around the walls of the 55 Bar on Monday. But on the West Village club’s final night in operation, the room glowed. More than a hundred musicians and bar regulars from across the city packed themselves inside the subterranean venue to...

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 6375 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6375 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects, the structure yields 65 residences and 36 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $61,715 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Gothamist.com

Your complete summer guide to Rockaway Beach 2022

We're heading into our third pandemic summer and, thankfully, after that long Omicron winter and dreary BA2 spring, Rockaway Beach, NYC's best subway (and ferry) beach, is set open right on time this Memorial Day weekend. Well, kind of. The boardwalk concessions promise to be ready for the big summer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Say hello to the Central Park Zoo's three new bears

Meet three of Manhattan's newest residents: Amber, Luna, and Treena. They just moved here from the Bronx, and they are originally from Montana. And, yes, they are grizzly bears. Amber, Luna and Treena were rescued as orphaned cubs in 2013, and were brought to the Bronx Zoo for care because...
MANHATTAN, NY
thesource.com

T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Time Out New York

The owner of NYC's top 'World's Best' bar scores another major honor

Each year, hospitality professionals, spirits nerds and hotspot devotees cheer and jeer news of The World's 50 Best Bars. The holding company William Reed, which also has a brilliant SEO hold on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, taps hundreds of experts to select the top libation destinations from over the globe. Last year, Katana Kitten came in at number 10 globally, and now its owner, Masahiro Urushido, has earned yet another accolade in advance of The World’s 50 Best’s first focus on North America later this spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Club#West Village#Jazz Standard#Food Drink#Golden Globe#Covid
101.5 WPDH

3 Big Festivals this Weekend in Orange County

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and for a lot of people that means 3 days off and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Some people will be going to or throwing parties and barbecues, or maybe spending the weekend lounging by the pool. But others want to spend the weekend out and about, and if you're in the Orange County area this weekend, there are a few cool festivals happening in that neck of the woods.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Gothamist.com

Advice for NYC drivers this Memorial Day weekend: Don't

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper during peak driving hours Thursday across many of the city’s streets and highways ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Car travel has been steadily increasing over the last few months, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which estimated that 6 million travelers, or 3.4 million vehicles, will cross its bridges and tunnels over the upcoming holiday weekend, similar to 2019 traffic volumes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PIX11

Universal Hip Hop Museum celebrates completion of building structure

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Universal Hip Hop Museum is one step closer to completion. Organizers on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the building’s structure. The museum is expected to be a cultural anchor point in the Bronx, but there is still much more work to be done before it officially opens to the […]
BRONX, NY
94.3 The Point

Voted The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey

We all have our special favorite for a night out on the town, don’t we? What if you want to impress your date and take things next level? Well, I just saw that a website called Love Food did a deep dive into our state to determine the best date night destination in New Jersey.
Welcome2TheBronx

Iconic Parkchester statues continue to disappear

Four years ago, Sharon Pandolfo-Perez, who runs The Parkchester Project, reached out to Welcome2TheBronx to inform us about something disturbing: The iconic terracotta statues that adorn the 171 buildings spread across 129 acres in one of the most well-known planned communities in not just The Bronx but New York City were disappearing.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy