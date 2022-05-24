Fargo Police Department says High Risk Sex Offender moved into area

(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo is inviting you to an open house to recognize Municipal Judge Michelle Donarski’s and her service to the community. Judge Donarski began her service as an alternate municipal judge in 2005 and won the Municipal Judge election in 2018. Under Judge Donarski’s term, the West Fargo Municipal Court staff grew and incorporated new technologies to keep up with a growing caseload. Donarski will continue her legal practice at Anderson, Bottrell, Sanden and Thompson where she specializes in employment law, business transactions, contracts, agricultural law, administrative hearings and proceedings, and civil litigations.
