Fargo, ND

Fargo Police Department says High Risk Sex Offender moved into area

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a sex offender, Jamal Joel Anderson, registered his address as Homeless in Fargo, North...

wdayradionow.com

Law enforcement officers remind drivers of "100 Deadliest Days of Summer"

(Moorhead, MN) -- State and local law enforcement officers from both sides of the Red River gathered Friday to observe what they call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer". "That is the summer months when people are going to do a lot more traveling, whether it's the summer vacations, on the way to the cabins, camping, whatever it may be, so we just want to get that message out there," said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow.
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police looking for missing teen

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating 13-year-old Gabriella Lafromboise, who was last seen at her home in South Fargo on Tuesday morning. Lafromboise is approximately 4'9" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black crop top sweatshirt and blue...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Moorhead Police: Warmer weather brings increased crime rates

(Moorhead, MN) -- The weather outside is beginning to feel like spring, and the Moorhead Police Department says that is when crime rates begin to climb. "A lot of our criminals don't like to work hard, "Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson on WDAY's Bonnie and Friends, " They don't like to be in uncomfortable areas. They want to be able to 'do their duty' as easy as they can. So that warmer weather makes it easier for them."
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo shooting victim update; Groundbreaking for new fire headquarters; Candidate responds to “extremist” comment

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. New information tonight in the Fargo restaurant shooting .. that left a young mother and her son in critical condition - A groundbreaking in the West Fargo for the city's brand new fire headquarters - and a candidate for the Fargo School Board responds after a local writer calls her an extremist.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police searching for missing 14-year-old

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating 14-year-old Wynter Walters, who was last seen at approximately 8:15 a.m. in South Fargo Wednesday morning. Walters is approximately 5' 7" tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Highway Patrol: "Driving Aggressively" lead to I-94 crash

(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Department of Transportation: Many rural projects planned in eastern counties

(Fargo, ND) -- Construction will be happening across multiple counties this summer, but mostly away from urban areas, says a source familiar with this year's plans. NDDOT Assistant District Engineer Joe Peyerl says you will see lots of orange on rural roadways and on I-94, especially between Mapleton and east of Buffalo. He says this does not include a typical urban reconstruction project like most years, largely due to demand.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Several South Fargo streets to be repaved beginning Friday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Friday, contractors will begin repaving streets with asphalt on 9th Ave. S. between 25th St. S. and 28th St. S. and 12th Ave. S. between 28th St. S. and 27th St. S. This closure is expected to be in place for one day. Then on Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Open house set in June for West Fargo Municipal Judge retirement

(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo is inviting you to an open house to recognize Municipal Judge Michelle Donarski’s and her service to the community. Judge Donarski began her service as an alternate municipal judge in 2005 and won the Municipal Judge election in 2018. Under Judge Donarski’s term, the West Fargo Municipal Court staff grew and incorporated new technologies to keep up with a growing caseload. Donarski will continue her legal practice at Anderson, Bottrell, Sanden and Thompson where she specializes in employment law, business transactions, contracts, agricultural law, administrative hearings and proceedings, and civil litigations.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Heather’s Home groundbreaking, ND farmers face planting delays & SD Gov. Noem to speak to NRA

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Groundbreaking today for the new "Heather's Home" hospice care facility in South Fargo. North Dakota farmers are struggling to get their crops planted. How far they are behind. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is commenting on the school shooting in Texas while preparing to speak to the NRA.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Another ad targets Piepkorn; Warning for area drivers; Burgum criticized over PAC money

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Another attack ad targeting a Fargo City Commission running for re-election. How Dave Piepkorn is responding; A warning for drivers from area law enforcement officers about the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer";and Governor Burgum is taking more heat over his contributions to a political action committee.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

City of West Fargo breaks ground on new Fire Headquarters

(West Fargo, ND) -- After several months of planning and designs, West Fargo has officially broke ground on its new Fire Station Headquarters. Flanked by members of the community, all five city commissioners, Fire Chief Dan Fuller and several other city employees put the ceremonial shovels into the ground on a cool, overcast Wednesday morning at 1201 10th avenue east.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School Board member David Paulson talks response to COVID pandemic, not being career school board member

(Fargo, ND) -- This could be the 'last ride' for a current Fargo School Board member running for re-election this June. David Paulson, who has served on the board since being first elected back in 2014, says his vision is clear on what he'd like to accomplish if he's back in one of the nine board seats after the election. That includes looking out for teachers in the district.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School Board candidate Nyamal Dei hopes the second campaign is the charm this June

(Fargo, ND) -- As we inch closer to the June 14th election, one Fargo School Board candidate is hoping the second time is the charm when it comes to running for an open spot. Executive Director of Kondial Kel International program and Clay County Public Health's Nyamal Dei says the biggest change from her initial run for School Board back in 2018 compared to now is the political lines being drawn in the race.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Construction, Electrical material shortages leading to extended delays

(Fargo, ND) -- Construction and electrical material shortages are leading to extended delays. Cass County Electric says the wait time for some parts and products is over a year. The delay means some new developments, homes and buildings may not have power until 2023. Contractors around Fargo say they've been...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

5-27-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

00:34 - Gene Dickey Community Outreach Manager for the South Dakota branch of The National Kidney Foundation joins the show. The North Dakota branch is having a Fargo Kidney Walk on Saturday, June 11th at 9 am at Scheel's Arena. If you would like to donate or register for the event you can click this link here.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Groundbreaking for new "Heather's House" hospice care facility in south Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Executive Director of the Hospice of the Red River Valley offered poignant words for the groundbreaking for a new hospice house in South Fargo. "There is a famous quote, and it's Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King's wife. She said the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members," said Tracee Capron.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

"My platform is for working families" : Fargo City Commission Candidate Matuor Alier

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commission Candidate Matuor Alier joined WDAY Midday to talk about his campaign in the midst of election season. "My platform is just for working families, "said Alier, "How we can have better wages, how we can have affordable rent and how can we get rid of special assessments. That's why I got into the race."
FARGO, ND

