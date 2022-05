A 31 year-old Odessa man has been charged with felonies for resisting arrest after an incident on May 19. According to a probable cause statement, Richard Fox III was arrested following an incident at a convenience store in Odessa. Witnesses told authorities that Fox entered a woman’s vehicle without permission and was harassing her. Customers in the store then called the police. Fox allegedly punched a customer in the face after learning the police were called and reportedly stated he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Fox then fled the scene before officers from the Odessa Police Department could arrive. Witnesses told authorities they believed Fox was under the influence of something like methamphetamine.

ODESSA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO