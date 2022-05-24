ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Art Seen Festival returns to Downtown Midland

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second annual Art Seen Festival is set for June 4-5. Public Arts Midland is excited to be bringing back its community mural concept, where residents can paint with...

Big Rapids community pool will reopen June 6

BIG RAPIDS — The Charles E. Fairman community pool, located at 106 Hutchinson St. in Big Rapids, will reopen for the summer season June 6. It will be open daily through Aug. 12, with the exception of July 4. The community pool will be offering a variety of swim...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Annual Bay City Father’s Day fly-in breakfast returning for 2022

BAY CITY, MI - After being grounded for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Father’s Day fly-in breakfast is returning to Bay County. The Valley Aero Club is planning on hosting its annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol fly-in/drive-in breakfast this year at the James Clements Airport at 614 S. River Road in Bay City. The event will start at 7 a.m. and last until noon on Sunday, June 19.
BAY CITY, MI
Downtown Saginaw announces 2022 Friday Night Live series

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Head down to Morley Plaza this summer for the 2022 Friday Night Live summer concert series!. Starting July 15 and running through August 19 enjoy free Live entertainment, food vendors, and loads of fun children’s activities. Every Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Morley Plaza. Sponsored by Team One Credit Union, Covenant HealthCare, and WNEM TV5. Friday Night Live is also supported by a grant from Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
SAGINAW, MI
Adams third-graders visit Lansing, state Capitol

The third-grade classes from Adams Elementary in Midland took a field trip on May 25 to Lansing, where they toured the Capitol building and the Michigan History Museum. Here, some of the students are pictured in front of a veterans' memorial in front of the Capitol. (Dan Chalk/Midland Daily News)
LANSING, MI
Local donations given to Gratiot organizations that provide animal assistance

Gratiot Animals in Need (GAIN) and the Gratiot County Animal Control recently benefitted from local donations as a part of National Pet Day. GAIN is non-profit organization that works to provide food, vet assistance, foster and adoption opportunities, and spay and neuter opportunities as a way to help animals find good homes while also reducing the number of unwanted animals in Gratiot County.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Beer & Brats robbed while closed

Surveillance video showed that a thief who targeted Beer & Brats knew what to do and where to go – he went through an air conditioner window and straight for the cash. A man approached the closed 4562 N. Eastman Road business at about 12:24 a.m. Thursday talking on a cell phone. He tried to open a locked door, then broke through a window. The thief went to the bar, shimmied a lock on a lock box and fled with a bag of money.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
