Art Seen Festival returns to Downtown Midland

Surveillance video showed that a thief who targeted Beer & Brats knew what to do and where to go – he went through an air conditioner window and straight for the cash. A man approached the closed 4562 N. Eastman Road business at about 12:24 a.m. Thursday talking on a cell phone. He tried to open a locked door, then broke through a window. The thief went to the bar, shimmied a lock on a lock box and fled with a bag of money.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO