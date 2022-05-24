ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democratic Candidate Zachary A. Quintero is Running for New Mexico State Auditor

By KRWG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZachary A. Quintero is a Democratic Candidate...

Jessica Streeter-Democratic Candidate for NM District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division II

Judge Jessica L. Streeter is a Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division 2. She shared more about her background and reasons for running with KRWG News. Judge Streeter was recently appointed Judge for Third Judicial district Court Division II, and is former President of the Doña Ana County Bar Association and former Regional Director of the State Bar of New Mexico Young Lawyer's Division (YLD).
New Mexico Attorney General Democratic Primary Debate

Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General are facing off in a live debate. The candidates will be answering the tough questions and will share their view for the Office of the Attorney General.
How New Mexico is spending to climb out of the COVID recession

It’s been more than two years since COVID-19 sent shock waves through New Mexico and the country, crippling the economy and sparking an unprecedented federal rescue. “The pandemic brought a U.S. recession almost as deep as the Great Recession of the 1930s,” said David Abbey, director of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee, which advises the state Legislature on fiscal and public policy matters. “The view was that the states and businesses and individuals did not have the wherewithal to keep going.”
State
New Mexico State
New Mexico Democrats seek new gun restrictions, enforcement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Responses from public officials to the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, are falling along partisan lines in New Mexico when it comes to proposals to improve public safety and regulating access to guns. Democratic candidates for the state’s top law enforcement job say New Mexico needs new gun control legislation, more enforcement resources for gun safety or both. A top Republican Party official said Thursday that gun control is not the appropriate answer. Since 2019, New Mexico has enacted a raft of Democratic-backed legislation that restricts access to guns, including an extension of background-check requirements.
New Mexico sees the fewest candidates running for the U.S. House since 2016

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in New Mexico this year was March 24, 2022. Eight candidates are running for New Mexico’s three U.S. House districts, including four Democrats and four Republicans. That’s 2.67 candidates per district, less than the 6.3 candidates per district in 2020 and the five in 2018.
What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
New Mexico county to ease oil and gas drilling rules despite new evidence of health dangers

A mapping project released today by nonprofit environmental groups EarthWorks and FracTracker shows that more than 12.3 million people live within a half-mile of an oil and gas facility in the United States — 144,377 of them in New Mexico. And earlier this month, a mostly rural county just south of Albuquerque passed an ordinance that could increase that number further.
New Mexico Medicaid recipients far outstrip any other state

The Rio Grande Foundation is doing some research on the shortage of medical professionals in the State and ran across the following chart from Kaiser Family Foundation. We have known for many years that New Mexico has a lot of people on Medicaid, the federal/state health program for the poor.
Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
Critical Race Theory “summer reading” for New Mexico teachers from PED

The following letter and books were received by a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools for their “summer reading.” The books, sent to social studies teachers from NM PED, are of course meant to filter into the classroom in indoctrinating New Mexico students into PED’s new “CRT-laden” social studies standards.
EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
Target 7 checks money claims made at Attorney General debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOAT along with our media partners at KKOB Radio and The Albuquerque Journal hosted a debate for the democratic candidates in the attorney general race ahead of the primary on June 7. Both democrat candidates, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez and State Auditor Brian Colon...
Proposed legislation would prevent VA clinic closures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the commission recommending the closure of VA clinics. The legislation, introduced by Senator Heinrich, would eliminate the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission recommended the closure of clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Española, and Raton. They are also considering moving […]
New Mexico budget surplus sees boost from oil and gas

(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
New Mexico’s pandemic gun sales boom might be over

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in legal gun purchases in New Mexico spiked. But new FBI background check data suggests that interest might have waned a bit. While there’s no way to know exactly how many firearms are sold in New Mexico, a count of background checks can give a rough sense […]
