Oregon’s Measure 110 is falling short, according to some advocates for addiction recovery

By Julie Sabatier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics from 2020 show that Oregon had the second-highest alcohol and drug addiction rates in the nation and ranked last in treatment options. Oregonians passed Measure 110 almost two years ago. It...

Comments / 31

Stamp Collector
3d ago

Oregon is mismanaged from the top down. We need new leadership that is not indebted with the extreme progressive movement that wants to tear down everything without any semblance of a plan for what happens next.

Reply(9)
30
ptrust
2d ago

Just another fine example of Oregon getting the cart before the horse. Law makers come up with these million dollar ideas, but have never put it to paper on how it would truly work. For example the unemployment computers, they got the money how many years ago and have been sitting on it collecting interest, but now it will take more then twice that amount.

Reply(1)
13
Nonyo Business
2d ago

Are the advocates for addiction recovery the same people that supported the legalization of most drugs in Oregon? 🤔 Liberalism is a mental disorder!

Reply
10
