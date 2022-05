A total of 229 seniors took the field at Red Devil Hill Friday night, May 27 as students for the last time as the Jackson High School Class of 2022 held its commencement. The class marched onto the field while the JHS Band played “Pomp and Circumstance” and the crowd made up of family and friends cheered. Class President Riley Morgan led the Pledge of Allegiance as the JHS NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors.

