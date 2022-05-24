Hillsborough: Weather, Budget, and Art Walk

After 10 years in business, Whisk in Cary will be closing its doors. But before you think it's another victim of the COVID economy, think again. Dan and Diana Saklad opened the cooking store in Waverly Place 10 years ago. In that time, I took a cooking class there while pregnant with my first child and have since taken all three of my kids there to pick out cookie cutters and sprinkles (and done a lot of holiday shopping for my husband).

CARY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO