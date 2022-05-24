Hillsborough: Weather, Budget, and Art Walk

In Chapel Hill, elected officials are getting closer to finalizing next year’s budget. But several outstanding issues remain, notably an urgent funding request from the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service to support their two homeless shelters. “The total proposed budget is nearly $128 million, with the general fund accounting...
97.9 The Hill's Andrew Stuckey spoke with Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry on Tuesday, May 24th. She discussed the town's budget, wastewater and drinking water, and development news.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 2, organizers will break ground on the latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The $80 million center will be built near downtown Fayetteville. Organizers said the center will be interactive and tell thousands of engaging stories, all surrounding a very dark period in U.S. history. National scholars and historians from across the country will gather the stories.
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill's Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, May 26th. She discussed reactions to the Texas school shooting, the town Budget, Memorial Day activities, and more.
97.9 The Hill's Andrew Stuckey spoke with Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price on Wednesday, May 25th. She discussed the Orange County Longtime Homeowners Assistance Program, Memorial Day activities, and more.
Emily Powell of the Chapel Hill Fire Department discusses Camp Ignite, an immersive week-long firefighting camp for high school girls. Learn more about Camp Ignite and sign up here.
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
Current Mayor Ken Talton survived a strong challenge by newcomer Dr. J. Jerome Newton, 354-341, in last week’s election, but has not been declared the winner. The seat could change hands upon the outcome of 15 provisional votes that were not counted on May 17. Talton and Newton will...
Your guide to festivals, shopping, food and fun this weekend. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
The N.C. 119 Bypass in Alamance County is set to fully open to traffic just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The project moved N.C. 119 out of downtown Mebane, where it now consists of 3.5 miles of four-lane, median-divided roadway and 1.4 miles of two-lane road on the west side of the town. The project also reconstructed the Interstate 40/85 interchange with a diverging diamond design.
Hillsborough, N.C. — An effort is underway to save a house George Washington may have visited while he was president. The house is in Hillsborough and it sits on land slated for development. The old farmhouse is hemmed in. Not just by a chain-link fence, but by chain stores...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you hear that the North Carolina General Assembly appears close to passing a bill legalizing hemp, don’t be confused that this might mean you can buy processed marijuana to ease your pain – medically or recreationally – but it’s closer. Senate Bill 762, which is making its way through committees, […]
After 10 years in business, Whisk in Cary will be closing its doors. But before you think it's another victim of the COVID economy, think again. Dan and Diana Saklad opened the cooking store in Waverly Place 10 years ago. In that time, I took a cooking class there while pregnant with my first child and have since taken all three of my kids there to pick out cookie cutters and sprinkles (and done a lot of holiday shopping for my husband).
Americans are reeling today after yet another mass shooting, this one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least 21 dead including 19 children. In Orange County, local leaders took to social media with their thoughts, prayers, and substantive comments as well. Here are some of the...
In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
