Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough: Weather, Budget, and Art Walk

By Andrew Stuckey
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey spoke with Hillsborough Mayor...

chapelboro.com

chapelboro.com

Pittsboro: Budget, Water, and Developments

97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey spoke with Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry on Tuesday, May 24th. She discussed the town’s budget, wastewater and drinking water, and development news. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center breaks ground June 2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 2, organizers will break ground on the latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The $80 million center will be built near downtown Fayetteville. Organizers said the center will be interactive and tell thousands of engaging stories, all surrounding a very dark period in U.S. history. National scholars and historians from across the country will gather the stories.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Camp Ignite!

Emily Powell of the Chapel Hill Fire Department discusses Camp Ignite, an immersive week-long firefighting camp for high school girls. Learn more about Camp Ignite and sign up here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
#Severe Weather
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Newcomers oust two town commissioners

Current Mayor Ken Talton survived a strong challenge by newcomer Dr. J. Jerome Newton, 354-341, in last week’s election, but has not been declared the winner. The seat could change hands upon the outcome of 15 provisional votes that were not counted on May 17. Talton and Newton will...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Weekend best bets: Balloon Festival, Animazement, Sugar Rush

Your guide to festivals, shopping, food and fun this weekend. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

NC-119 Bypass opening to traffic ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The N.C. 119 Bypass in Alamance County is set to fully open to traffic just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The project moved N.C. 119 out of downtown Mebane, where it now consists of 3.5 miles of four-lane, median-divided roadway and 1.4 miles of two-lane road on the west side of the town. The project also reconstructed the Interstate 40/85 interchange with a diverging diamond design​.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey spoke with Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry on Tuesday, May 24th. She discussed the town’s budget, wastewater and drinking water, and development news. This is a transcript. To listen to the full interview, click here. Andrew Stuckey:. Thank you so much for joining us....
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Whisk cooking store to close, but community lives on

After 10 years in business, Whisk in Cary will be closing its doors. But before you think it's another victim of the COVID economy, think again. Dan and Diana Saklad opened the cooking store in Waverly Place 10 years ago. In that time, I took a cooking class there while pregnant with my first child and have since taken all three of my kids there to pick out cookie cutters and sprinkles (and done a lot of holiday shopping for my husband).
CARY, NC
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 27-29)

N.C. — There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend that are great for families!. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
youthtoday.org

New, multimillion-dollar jail is no panacea for juvenile offenders

In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
RALEIGH, NC

