Lansing and Marquette Planned Parenthood locations first in Michigan to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy
Some Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) locations began offering gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) to adults for the first time earlier this month. The GAHT services are available at the Lansing and Marquette locations. Other Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country already offered GAHT but Michigan previously had not, making Lansing and...www.michiganradio.org
